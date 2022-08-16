Western Hills’ football team has plenty of youth. What the Wolverines are looking for are linemen.
WHHS opens the season Friday against Great Crossing in the Battle of Elkhorn Creek at Great Crossing. The game starts at 6 p.m.
“I’m very low on linemen right now,” WHHS head coach Don Miller said late last week. “That’s been an issue, so that kind of worries me. This last Friday (Aug. 5) we played Grant County and did well against them, but on the situation of linemen, Britton Franklin had his knee bent backwards.
“The MRI came back and it was negative. We’re hoping to get him back next week for Great Crossing."
Franklin, a three-year starter for the Wolverines, is one of four seniors on the roster. The others are Jaden Youngblood, Perrin Thompson and Xavion Reed.
With some players nursing injuries, Western Hills has a total of six seniors and juniors playing right now on its roster of about 35 players.
“We’re young, but I feel we’ve got at least a decent amount of depth at skill wise positions versus the linemen right now,” Miller said.
Garrison Graves is one of those skill players.
“Garrison Graves is going to be our starting quarterback,” Miller said. “He’s just a sophomore. Last year he played free safety for us, and started for us on defense. This year, he’ll start at quarterback.
“Jaden Youngblood is at tailback position. He’s back this year. (Freshman) Jaden Samuels will probably be able to share the load a little bit with running the ball also. Both of those guys did well the other night at Grant County running.”
The Wolverines finished 2-8 last season, missing out on the postseason by finishing fifth in their district. The top four teams in each district advance to the postseason.
“Going back and looking at it, it’s kind of frustrating,” Miller said of last year’s district play. “We were in the game against Mercer, against Henry County we’re winning at halftime, and at DeSales we’re up on them at halftime.
"We’re trying to explain to them about the mental preparation and toughness to finish in the second half is what we’ve got to do, and then with the conditioning part of it and our numbers we’ve got to make sure we’re in really good shape overall.”
Christian Academy of Louisville, the other team in Western Hills’ district, has been ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A in one preseason poll and is a consensus top five team.
Western Hills hosts Franklin County Aug. 26, and the Wolverines have five games to start the season before beginning district play at home Sept. 30 against Mercer County.
“You’ve to got to think of the mindset of the kids,” Miller said. “You don’t want to drop four or five into that (district play). As long as I’m competitive in those games, that’s what I want to see — that we have an opportunity to win the game or be right there in that situation.
“If we can do that, then I think the kids are definitely bought in and ready to go into the district.”
But first is putting the work in for the first five games.
“No. 1 we need game experience for us, game reps, and the second thing is just not for COVID to become an issue, or injuries,” Miller said. “If we can do that, I think later down the road we can be pretty good.”
Which has Miller, entering his 17th year as head coach at WHHS, looking forward to the season.
“I’m kind of excited,” he said. “I think we’ve got some good young kids that are very skilled, so again, though, it comes down to those Friday night reps for us. They need to get that experience.”
