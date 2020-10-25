Western Hills' football team scored first, but Christian Academy of Louisville won 49-6 Saturday morning in Louisville.
The district game was scheduled for Friday but postponed because of inclement weather.
WHHS' Jeffery Parker returned an interception for a touchdown to put the Wolverines up 6-0 after the first quarter. CAL led 21-6 at halftime.
"We played a great first quarter and most of the second quarter," WHHS coach Don Miller said. "We broke down at the end of the second quarter, which led to three touchdowns."
The Centurions (3-2, 2-1) led 42-6 going into the fourth quarter.
"We just need to put a whole game together," Miller said. "We're playing great competition, so we can't afford to have mental mistakes."
The Wolverines (2-3, 0-2) play another district game Friday when they host Mercer County.
