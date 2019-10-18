Western Hills' football team lost to district foe DeSales 48-13 Friday in Louisville.
WHHS' touchdowns came on a 5-yard pass from Dylan Engler to Jason Rogers and a 25-yard pass from Rogers to DJ Outlaw.
The Wolverines are now 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.
DeSales, 6-2 overall, is 3-0 in the district. The Colts are ranked third in the state in Class 3A in the latest Associated Press poll.
Western Hills plays its final district game at home next Friday against the Christian Academy of Louisville. CAL, which won the Class 2A state championship last year, is ranked eighth in the state.