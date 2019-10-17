Thursday night was a chance for Western Hills’ volleyball fans to honor coach Kristi Buffenmyer.
It was also the regular-season finale for WHHS’ volleyball team, which lost to Woodford County 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-22) at Western Hills’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
Buffenmyer is retiring at the end of the season after 25 years as the Lady Wolverines’ coach. She was honored with a ceremony prior to the match and a reception following the match.
“It was an emotional night, but we didn’t let it get the best of us,” WHHS senior Savannah Kennedy said. “We played our game to the best of our abilities.”
The match was as close as the score indicates.
WHHS was ahead by six points in the first set, 14-8, before the Lady Yellow Jackets pulled away to take the set.
It was Woodford that led most of the second set, holding a 20-15 advantage before WHHS scored three straight points.
The Lady Wolverines eventually tied the set at 22-22, and it was tied at 23-23 and 24-24 before the Woodford scored the last two points of the set.
The third set was much like the first, with Western Hills leading by as many as six points, 14-8, before the Lady Yellow Jackets rallied for the set and the win.
“Overall I’m really pleased with how we performed,” Kennedy said. “We expected a different outcome, but we showed what we’re made of, and we did the best we could.
“Now we have the district next week to look forward to. It’s not over yet.”
Woodford is 27-8.
WHHS (23-11) plays in the 41st District Tournament next week at Franklin County. The tournament is tentatively set to begin Tuesday. Western Hills, the No. 2 seed, will play FCHS, and top-seeded Great Crossing will play Frankfort in the first round.