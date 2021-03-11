Western Hills senior Matthew Meyer, 18, has signed to play soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.
Meyer was a four-year starter at goalkeeper for the Wolverine soccer team.
Parents’ names: Scott and Cheryl Meyer
College of choice: Kentucky Wesleyan College
Plans to major in: Secondary English education
GPA: 3.66
Sport you plan to play in college: Soccer
Position you played in high school: Goalkeeper
Selected school because: I wanted a smaller school that has a strong ministry program so I can further my faith and grow as a man.
Chose school over: Asbury University
Letters earned (all sports): Soccer, swimming, archery, men’s volleyball
Honors earned: Soccer: 2020 all-state, 2020 all-district, 2019 all-district, 2020 team captain, 2017-20 all-academic team, 2020 Sentinel Award
Western Hills boys soccer coach Chad Mangum: “Since Matthew’s seventh-grade year, I knew he would have the potential to play at the next level. He is a four-year starter for us, accumulated over 430 saves and finished his senior year with a save percentage over 90%. He’s a ‘jack of all trades’ and excels at everything he tries to do. I have no doubt that Matthew will be successful at Kentucky Wesleyan. Our coaching staff is extremely proud of Matthew and excited to see what he’ll do in the future.”
