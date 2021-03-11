031221.BSoc-WHMeyerSigning.jpg

Western Hills senior Matthew Meyer, seated center, recently signed to play soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan College. With Meyer are his parents, Scott and Cheryl Meyer, right, and WHHS boys soccer coach Chad Mangum, left. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills senior Matthew Meyer, 18, has signed to play soccer at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.

Meyer was a four-year starter at goalkeeper for the Wolverine soccer team.

Parents’ names: Scott and Cheryl Meyer

College of choice: Kentucky Wesleyan College

Plans to major in: Secondary English education

GPA: 3.66

Sport you plan to play in college: Soccer

Position you played in high school: Goalkeeper

Selected school because: I wanted a smaller school that has a strong ministry program so I can further my faith and grow as a man.

Chose school over: Asbury University

Letters earned (all sports): Soccer, swimming, archery, men’s volleyball

Honors earned: Soccer: 2020 all-state, 2020 all-district, 2019 all-district, 2020 team captain, 2017-20 all-academic team, 2020 Sentinel Award

Western Hills boys soccer coach Chad Mangum: “Since Matthew’s seventh-grade year, I knew he would have the potential to play at the next level. He is a four-year starter for us, accumulated over 430 saves and finished his senior year with a save percentage over 90%. He’s a ‘jack of all trades’ and excels at everything he tries to do. I have no doubt that Matthew will be successful at Kentucky Wesleyan. Our coaching staff is extremely proud of Matthew and excited to see what he’ll do in the future.”

