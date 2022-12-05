120722.WH-J Rhody_submitted.jpg

Western Hills' James Rhody, left, wrestles Oldham County's Tyler Brady during the Oldham Super Duals Saturday. Rhody went 5-0 on the day. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills traveled to Oldham County High School for its annual Super Duals Saturday. Teams from around the state and southern Indiana competed in the 16-team dual tournament.

Western Hills’ experienced middle weights shined throughout the day, compiling a 21-5 record. Alex Whitt and James Rhody went 5-0. Kelton Bailey and Steven Meyer each went 4-1, and Manzeke Villagaray went 2-2.

