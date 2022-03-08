Western Hills’ Maddie Muller won two events and Frankfort’s Chase Sweger won one at the KTCCCA (Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association) Indoor State Championships at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville.

At the Class A meet Saturday, Sweger won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 4.36 seconds.

Muller ran in the Class 2A meet Feb. 26 and won the 60-meter dash in 7.89 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 26.38 seconds.

Placing in the top five for FHS were Katie Norman in the 60- and 200-meter dashes, and Jamya Chenault and Amayah Robinson in the shot put.

Placing in the top five for WHHS were Jon Eades in the 3,000-meter run and Taylor Childers in the shot put.

Here are the complete results for the local athletes.

Class A, FHS

Boys

60-meter dash: 10. Thiago Pires 7.69

400-meter dash: 32. Benjamin Schrader 1:09.00

800-meter run: 1. Chase Sweger 2:04.36

3,000-meer run: 7. Sweger 9:51.03

Girls

60-meter dash: 4. Katie Norman 8.53

200-meter dash: 2. Norman 27.87

Shot put: 2. Jamya Chenault 30-04.50, 3. Amayah Robinson 29-05.50

Class 2A, WHHS

Boys

60-meter dash: 10. Tyler Withers 7.61, 23. Garrison Graves 7.99

200-meter dash: 20. Withers 25.63, 25. Graves 28.14

400-meter dash: 9. Navi Starks 56.00, 28. Graves 1:06.38

800-meter run: 11. Matthias Jones 2:18.93, 22. Nathan Goodpaster 2:35.64

1,500-meter run: 20. Greg Meyer 5:09.29

3,000-meter run: 5. Jon Eades 9:52.06, 10. Brenden Bass 11:51.14

4x800-meter relay: 8. WHHS 9:58.68

Long jump: 13. Withers 17-01.25

Shot put; 4. Taylor Childers 43-02.25, 13. Jacob Fields 36-11.75

Girls

60-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller 7.89, 17. Emily Harrod 8.97

200-meter dash: 1. Muller 26.38

400-meter dash: 12. Harrod 1:07.52

3,000-meter run; 8. Emma Campbell 11:51.05

