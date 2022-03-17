031922.WHHS-Muller Signing_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Maddie Muller, center, recently signed to run track at Murray State University. Seated next to Muller are WHHS head track coach Odell Hardy and assistant coach Anna Curlin. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills senior Maddie Muller, 18, recently signed to run track at NCAA Division I Murray State University.

Muller is the defending Class 2A state outdoor champion in the 100-meter dash, and last month she won the 60- and 200-meter dashes at the indoor track state championships.

Muller was also a four-year member of the WHHS soccer team.

Parents names: Liz Muller, Gary Muller

Plans to major in: exercise science

GPA: 4.0

Sport you plan to play in college: track

Events you plan to run in college: sprinter (60, 100 and 200 dashes)

Selected Murray because: I felt most comfortable with Murray. Also, the team and coaches were very welcoming, and I am excited for the future at Murray.

Letters earned (all sports): four years in soccer, four years in track

Honors earned: 2019 and 2020, 55-meter dash indoor state champion; 2020 and 2021, 60- and 200-meter dashes indoor state champion; 2021, 100-meter dash outdoor state champion, third in 200-meter dash, fourth in long jump, seventh in 4x400-meter relay at outdoor state meet.

Comment from WHHS track coach Odell Hardy: Madelyn worked extremely hard to achieve this goal. Words can’t describe how excited I am for her as she takes her talent to the next level.

