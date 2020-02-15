LEXINGTON — Western Hills junior Jeffery Parker competed in the State Wrestling Championships for the first time this weekend, coming in as a relative unknown after placing third in the Region 5 Tournament.
He left state Saturday with a medal, placing fourth in the 152-pound weight class at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. It’s the first time since 2005 WHHS has had a wrestler medal at state.
Did Parker do better than he expected?
“Way better,” he said. “I just wanted it more than a lot of guys, and I think they underestimated me with me being the underdog. I have a lot of willpower.”
The Wolverines sent four wrestlers to state, and all four won at least one match. WHHS placed 29th out of 93 teams.
Junior Richard Greenwell (170) and sophomore Colin O’Brien (195) went 1-2 in the first day and were eliminated from the tournament.
Senior Cameron Purvis lost his first match Friday and followed that with two wins in the consolation bracket to advance to Saturday. He lost his first match Saturday, knocking him out of the tournament.
“Overall, I’ve had the two best days at state of my coaching career as far as placement and the kids,” WHHS coach Sean Wilkins said. “We came in kind of a small school. We only brought four kids. All the kids won a match, and Jeffery finished fourth. It just goes and shows how hard they’ve worked all year.”
Parker opened the tournament Friday winning a 6-5 decision over Bryan Station’s Bryson Fields, a wrestler who had beaten Parker three times this season.
He wrestled eventual state runner-up Payne Carr of Union County in the semifinals and led 5-0 before Carr took the lead and eventually won with a pin in the second period.
Parker lost the third-place match on an 11-0 decision to Woodford County’s Dylan Preston.
“That kid (Preston) pinned him earlier this year, and this time he lost by points,” Wilkins said. “He wrestled him hard, but he wrestled everybody hard. He had probably the state champion (Carr) on his back before he ended up losing.”
WHHS hadn’t had a wrestler advance to the second day of the state tournament since 2011.
“I’m so, so proud of all of them, the kids and the coaching staff,” Wilkins said. “Chad Greenwell comes up with our practice plans, and Christian, my son, has knowledge of the sport as a state qualifier.
“Coach (Sean) House was a qualifier and wrestled in college, and he’s a big help. Greg Roush and Don Miller have been nothing but supportive of me 100 percent, and that’s our principal and athletic director.
“Hopefully we can build on this momentum and someday be a Woodford County or Union County. You have start somewhere, and I think this weekend we took some steps.”
Here are the results for the WHHS wrestlers at state.
152-pound class, Jeffery Parker (39-11): defeated Bryson Fields (Bryan Station) 6-5, pinned Brendan Corley (Trinity) 5:10, pinned Matthew Hendricks (Bullitt East) 1:10, pinned by Payne Carr (Union Co.) 2:53, pinned Bryce Spickler (Simon Kenton) 2:36, lost to Dylan Preston (Woodford Co.) 11-0.
170-pound class, Richard Greenwell (35-14): lost to Jacob Robbins (Boyle Co.) 12-2, defeated Jonathan Martion (Trinity) 10-7, pinned by Ron Shackelford (Campbell Co.) 1:57.
195-pound class, Colin O’Brien (37-16): pinned by Rocky Whitehead (Madison Southern) 2:31, pinned Gabriel Thompson (Western) 4:20, lost to Andrew Sanders (Wayne Co.) 9-2.
220-pound class, Cameron Purvis (25-10): lost to Tanner Coyle (PRP) 3-2, pinned Josh Harper (LaRue Co.) 1:36, pinned Noah Shipley (Madison Central) 42 seconds, pinned by Dakota Brooksbank (Simon Kenton) 2:30.
