The Western Hills cross country team competed in the McGowan Invitational Saturday at Watkins Memorial High School in Pataskala, Ohio.
On the boys side, the Wolverines were 10th out of 26 teams and were led by Griffin Staude, who finished second out of 302 runners.
Emma Campbell and Jett Bradley led the girls team, which finished in 14th place out of 25 teams. Campbell was 12th, and Bradley was 20th.
WHHS runs in the Franklin County Invitational Saturday.
High school
5,000 meters
Boys: 2. Griffin Staude 15:50.6, 50. Nikhil Akula 18:09.6, 80. Josh Downey 18:39.1, 81. Sahil Shaik 18:41.6, 87. Luke Staude 18:48.3, 131. Nathan Goodpaster 19:41.3, 169. Jon Eades 20:39.2, 180. Kobe Staude 20:46.3, 181. Conner Hill 20:47.3, 209. Marcus Negron 21:40.2.
Girls: 12. Emma Campbell 19:50.6, 20. Jett Bradley 20:21.1, 74. Emily Harrod 22:50, 160. Allison Harrod 25:26.2, 178. Harper Heffley 25:58.4, 196. Sara Jones 26:26.6.
Middle school
3,200 meters
Boys - 39. Matthias Jones 12:41.5.
Girls - 22. Holland Riddell 14:03.9.