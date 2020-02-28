022920.WHSigning-Purvis_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Connor Purvis, seated second from left, recently signed to play baseball at Kentucky State. Seated, from left, are mother Hope Purvis, Connor Purvis, father David Purvis and brother Cameron Purvis. Standing are aunt Candy Bruce and grandmother Carolyn Bruce. (Photo submitted)

Connor Purvis, 18, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed to play baseball at Kentucky State University.

Purvis has lettered in both baseball and football at WHHS.

Parents: Hope Purvis, David Purvis.

Plans to major in: sports medicine.

GPA: 34.0 weighted, 3.87 unweighted.

Selected school because: allows me to stay close to home, puts me in a good financial spot and gives me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level.

Letters earned: baseball (4), football (1).

Position played: catcher.

Honors earned: All-County baseball team (2019), KHSAA first team academic all-state, four years; Medical Science Award, freshman year.

Western Hills baseball coach Seth Knight on Connor Purvis: “Connor is an outstanding young man. Over the past three months he has emerged as one of the leaders of this baseball team through his words and actions. He is a great teammate, student and person. I am looking forward to coaching him and seeing what his future holds. It will certainly be successful.”

