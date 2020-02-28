Connor Purvis, 18, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed to play baseball at Kentucky State University.
Purvis has lettered in both baseball and football at WHHS.
Parents: Hope Purvis, David Purvis.
Plans to major in: sports medicine.
GPA: 34.0 weighted, 3.87 unweighted.
Selected school because: allows me to stay close to home, puts me in a good financial spot and gives me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level.
Letters earned: baseball (4), football (1).
Position played: catcher.
Honors earned: All-County baseball team (2019), KHSAA first team academic all-state, four years; Medical Science Award, freshman year.
Western Hills baseball coach Seth Knight on Connor Purvis: “Connor is an outstanding young man. Over the past three months he has emerged as one of the leaders of this baseball team through his words and actions. He is a great teammate, student and person. I am looking forward to coaching him and seeing what his future holds. It will certainly be successful.”
