Trailing by 24 points after the third quarter, Western Hills’ boys basketball team got within one point before losing 71-68 to Paris Friday at WHHS.
The Wolverines led 15-14 after the first quarter but trailed 37-19 at halftime and 56-32 at the end of the third quarter.
WHHS outscored Paris 36-18 in the final period.
Western Hills had three players in double figures, led by Zach Semones with 25 points. Eric Gabbard scored 16 points, and Matson Wainwright had 14 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Rafael Ruiz with seven points and DJ Outlaw with six.
Friday was Senior Night, and this year’s seniors are Ruiz, Wainwright and Outlaw.
The Wolverines (14-16) play Franklin County Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in the 41st District Tournament at FCHS.
