Western Hills' boys basketball team entered the fourth quarter of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 4 final trailing the Christian Academy of Louisville 64-47.
The Wolverines rallied, winning the final period 19-9, but they fell short, losing 73-66 at CAL Friday.
The Centurions (6-5) advance to the Kentucky 2A state tournament in Owensboro.
Eric Gabbard and Zach Semones both scored 12 points to lead WHHS, followed by Matson Wainwright with 10 points, DJ Outlaw and Walter Campbell with eight points each, Noah Smith and Rafael Ruiz with six points each and Mason Satterley with four points.
Jacob Sangalli led CAL with 22 points.
Gabbard and Semones were both named to the all-tournament team.
Western Hills (8-6) plays at Great Crossing Tuesday.