Western Hills’ Kinsley Redmon has been named an East Junior All-Star by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

The East All-Stars are from Regions 9-16.

Redmon started at third base for the Lady Wolverines. She hit .348 with three doubles, one triple and 17 runs batted in.

