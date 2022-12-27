122822.Kinsley Redmon Signing_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Kinsley Redmon, seated center, recently signed to play softball at Union College. Seated from left are her parents, Kasey and Brian Redmon, Kinsley Redmon, Union head softball coach Rachel Ross and Union assistant coach Tiffanie Moore. Standing, from left, are Ryne Redmon and Katy Redmon, Kinsley's sisters. (Photo submitted)

Kinsley Redmon, 17, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed to play softball at Union College, an NAIA school in Barbourville.

Redmon has lettered in softball for four years and basketball one year at WHHS.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription