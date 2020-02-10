Western Hills' 400-yard freestyle relay team of Anish Penmecha, Hithan Garla, Nikhil Akula and Evan Sinor-Huggins qualified for the state swimming championships based on its time in the Region 6 meet Saturday at the Falling Spring Center in Versailles.
WHHS placed sixth with a time of 3 minutes, 46.82 seconds.
In the combined team scores, Western Hills finished seventh to lead the local teams. Franklin County was 12th, and Frankfort was 16th.
The state swimming championships will be Feb. 21-22 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center.
Here are the results for the local swimmers from Saturday’s championship (1-8) and consolation (9-16) finals.
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay: 9. WHHS (Lauren Murray, Grayson Wilhoite, Logan Thomas, Mattie Brock) 2:16.49, 11. FHS (Sawyier Shaw, Olivia Ellis, Claire Moore, Caroline Miklavcic) 2:29.51, 12. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Regan Gregory, Abbi Davis, Gracie Mika) 2:30.03.
50-yard freestyle: 8. Logan Thomas (WH) 27.38, 9. Mattie Brock (WH) 27.27.
100-yard freestyle: 5. Logan Thomas (WH) 1:00.18, 6. Mattie Brock (WH) 1:00.41.
200-yard freestyle relay: 8. WHHS (Mattie Brock, Logan Thomas, Keeli Lightfoot, Maddy Floyd) 2:00.96, 9. FCHS (Gracie Mika, Regan Gregory, Abbi Davis, Sidney Wix) 2:12.37, 12. FHS (Lilia Smithson, Jewell Mueller, Rebecca Vaught, Margaret Wilkerson) 2:26.58.
400-yard freestyle relay: 8. WHHS (Maddy Floyd, Keeli Lightfoot, Sarah Lodmell, Lauren Murray) 5:24.86, 10. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Emily Clark, Savannah Salchli, Sydney Bailey) 5:35.72.
BOYS
200-yard medley relay: 6. WHHS (Anish Penmecha, Nikhil Akula, Hithan Garla, Jack Caldwell) 1:56.27, 11. FCHS (Braden Kalla, Jackson Cantor, Gabe Kalla, Collin Matthews) 2:05.12, 13. FHS (Jacey Boaventura-Langley, Gabe Boaventura-Langley, Vance Mueller, Matt Mueller) 2:20.76.
200-yard IM: 14. Nikhil Akula (WH) 2:21.73.
50-yard freestyle: 6. Collin Matthews (FC) 23.85, 9. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 24.53, 16. Jack Caldwell (WH) 26.26.
100-yard butterfly: 13. Hithan Garla (WH) 1:06.50, 14. Jack Caldwell (WH) 1:06.74.
100-yard freestyle: 7. Collin Matthews (FC) 52.95, 8. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 54.58, 12. Anish Penmecha (WH) 55.55.
500-yard freestyle: 16. Hunter Foster (WH) 6:18.98.
200-yard freestyle relay: 7. WHHS (Evan Sinor-Huggins, Joey Curtsinger, Jordan McDonald, Hunter Foster) 1:43.73, 9. FCHS (Maximus Briedert, Jackson Cantor, Jackson Prewitt, Collin Matthews) 1:48.70, 12. FHS (Gabe Boaventura-Langley, Jacey Boaventura-Langley, Vance Mueller, Matt Mueller) 2:02.25.
100-yard backstroke: 8. Anish Penmecha (WH) 1:04.28, 9. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:08.64.
100-yard breaststroke: 14. Nikhil Akula (WH) 1:12.23, 16. Hithan Garla (WH) 1:15.24.
400-yard freestyle relay: 6. WHHS (Evan Sinor-Huggins, Nikhil Akula, Anish Penmecha, Hithan Garla) 3:46.82, 11. FCHS (Christian Adkins, Jackson Prewitt, Jackson Butler, Maximux Briedert) 4:25.14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.