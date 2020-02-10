021120_RegionSwimming_hb-3.jpg

Western Hills' Anish Penmecha, Nikhil Akula, Hithan Garla and Evan Sinor-Huggins qualified for the state swimming championships in the 400-yard freestyle relay event. (Photo submitted)

Western Hills' 400-yard freestyle relay team of Anish Penmecha, Hithan Garla, Nikhil Akula and Evan Sinor-Huggins qualified for the state swimming championships based on its time in the Region 6 meet Saturday at the Falling Spring Center in Versailles.

WHHS placed sixth with a time of 3 minutes, 46.82 seconds.

In the combined team scores, Western Hills finished seventh to lead the local teams. Franklin County was 12th, and Frankfort was 16th.

The state swimming championships will be Feb. 21-22 at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center.

Here are the results for the local swimmers from Saturday’s championship (1-8) and consolation (9-16) finals. 

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 9. WHHS (Lauren Murray, Grayson Wilhoite, Logan Thomas, Mattie Brock) 2:16.49, 11. FHS (Sawyier Shaw, Olivia Ellis, Claire Moore, Caroline Miklavcic) 2:29.51, 12. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Regan Gregory, Abbi Davis, Gracie Mika) 2:30.03.

50-yard freestyle: 8. Logan Thomas (WH) 27.38, 9. Mattie Brock (WH) 27.27.

100-yard freestyle: 5. Logan Thomas (WH) 1:00.18, 6. Mattie Brock (WH) 1:00.41.

200-yard freestyle relay: 8. WHHS (Mattie Brock, Logan Thomas, Keeli Lightfoot, Maddy Floyd) 2:00.96, 9. FCHS (Gracie Mika, Regan Gregory, Abbi Davis, Sidney Wix) 2:12.37, 12. FHS (Lilia Smithson, Jewell Mueller, Rebecca Vaught, Margaret Wilkerson) 2:26.58.

400-yard freestyle relay: 8. WHHS (Maddy Floyd, Keeli Lightfoot, Sarah Lodmell, Lauren Murray) 5:24.86, 10. FCHS (Olivia Adkins, Emily Clark, Savannah Salchli, Sydney Bailey) 5:35.72.

021120_RegionSwimming_hb-2.jpg

Franklin County's Collin Matthews swims in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Region 6 swimming finals in Versailles Saturday. (Photo submitted)

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 6. WHHS (Anish Penmecha, Nikhil Akula, Hithan Garla, Jack Caldwell) 1:56.27, 11. FCHS (Braden Kalla, Jackson Cantor, Gabe Kalla, Collin Matthews) 2:05.12, 13. FHS (Jacey Boaventura-Langley, Gabe Boaventura-Langley, Vance Mueller, Matt Mueller) 2:20.76.

200-yard IM: 14. Nikhil Akula (WH) 2:21.73.

50-yard freestyle: 6. Collin Matthews (FC) 23.85, 9. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 24.53, 16. Jack Caldwell (WH) 26.26.

100-yard butterfly: 13. Hithan Garla (WH) 1:06.50, 14. Jack Caldwell (WH) 1:06.74.

100-yard freestyle: 7. Collin Matthews (FC) 52.95, 8. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 54.58, 12. Anish Penmecha (WH) 55.55.

500-yard freestyle: 16. Hunter Foster (WH) 6:18.98.

200-yard freestyle relay: 7. WHHS (Evan Sinor-Huggins, Joey Curtsinger, Jordan McDonald, Hunter Foster) 1:43.73, 9. FCHS (Maximus Briedert, Jackson Cantor, Jackson Prewitt, Collin Matthews) 1:48.70, 12. FHS (Gabe Boaventura-Langley, Jacey Boaventura-Langley, Vance Mueller, Matt Mueller) 2:02.25.

100-yard backstroke: 8. Anish Penmecha (WH) 1:04.28, 9. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:08.64.

100-yard breaststroke: 14. Nikhil Akula (WH) 1:12.23, 16. Hithan Garla (WH) 1:15.24.

400-yard freestyle relay: 6. WHHS (Evan Sinor-Huggins, Nikhil Akula, Anish Penmecha, Hithan Garla) 3:46.82, 11. FCHS (Christian Adkins, Jackson Prewitt, Jackson Butler, Maximux Briedert) 4:25.14.

