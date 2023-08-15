Football Section-WH player_ly.jpeg

Western Hills’ Bryson Williams runs the ball during the scrimmage against Madison Southern at Western Hills High School Friday night. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills’ football season ended on a down note last year.

The program has been on an upward trajectory since new head coach Simon Vanderpool took over in December.

Western Hills logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription