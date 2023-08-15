Western Hills’ football season ended on a down note last year.
The program has been on an upward trajectory since new head coach Simon Vanderpool took over in December.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “We have a lot of good kids. They’ve done everything we’ve asked, and continue to do so, and I feel like in some ways we’re a little ahead of schedule from our projection coming in, the roster, parent participation. We’ve had an outpouring of parents willing to help us.
“It really has been nothing but positive.”
The Wolverines finished last year with a 2-9 record forfeited their playoff game because of a lack of players.
WHHS has 58 players on this year’s roster.
“I think a lot of that was being able to get in here early,” said Vanderpool, who began teaching at WHHS in January.
“The first day I met the kids, I told them we’re going to win today. We’re going to win in the classroom, we’re going to win in the community, we’re going to start winning today, and that’s when it changed,” Vanderpool said.
“I think for them, it was kind of that refresher that it is going to be a new day, and it is going to be something that is different. I felt like, really and truly, they have bought in since day one with everything we’ve asked, and it has really been good.”
WHHS has five seniors on this year’s team, and Josh Scott is the only senior who’s been with the team since he was a freshman.
"We have a lot of kids who either said they played in middle school and they stopped playing, or they never played before,” Vanderpool said.
“Cam Higgins and Calen Higgins have been two big pieces. They both transferred in and have been a big part of our offense and defense. They came from Anderson County, and Tony Sutton, he’s also another kid who has transferred in (from Fern Creek) and will be a big part on both sides of the ball.
“Along with that we’ve been able to get a lot of our basketball kids out, and that’s been huge. They’ve been a big help.”
The basketball Wolverines went 17-12 last year and finished as district runners-up under head coach Geoff Cody.
“He has been a huge part of encouraging kids to play football,” Vanderpool said. “That is huge, just having Cole McDonald and Elijah Thompson and Javeon Campbell, those guys who before were just playing basketball.
“I took a survey of the kids when I first met them that first day and I asked them, ‘who are two kids out of this school that should be playing football,’ and Javeon was on everybody’s list along with Elijah.
“I told them, ‘guys, I surveyed our football team, and you two are the ones that popped up.”
The participation by basketball players has helped with numbers.
“It’s good for the kids,” Vanderpool said. “Obviously it’s no secret the roster size from a year ago and overall participation. It’s a mental factor for the kids where they can look around and see a full team now, and it kind of gives them that relief a little bit. It gives them that confidence.”
With district realignment, WHHS is now in a six-team district with Franklin County, Spencer County, Shelby County, Henry County and North Oldham.
“It’s a very competitive district, which I like,” Vanderpool said. “You have to earn the right to make the playoffs.
“Everything we have in our non-district is geared toward preparing for district play and the type of teams we’re going to see with that — being able to physically match up and withstand four quarters with those teams. That’s kind of been our focus.”
The Wolverines open the season Friday at Bourbon County.
They have two home games, against Powell County on Aug. 25 and Fort Knox on Sept. 1, before their bye week.
WHHS opens district play Sept. 22 at Spencer County and plays five straight district games, wrapping up district play Oct. 20 at FCHS. The regular season ends Oct. 27 with a home game against Frankfort.
