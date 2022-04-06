Western Hills’ Zach Semones and Franklin County’s Jayden Mattison have been selected as 11th Region senior basketball all-stars and will play in a game against the 12th Region senior all-stars April 22 at Madison Southern.

11th Region Senior all-stars.jpg

Semones was second in scoring for WHHS this season, averaging 17.8 points per game. He shot 46% from the field, 85% from the free throw line and 40% from 3-point range, and he made 76 3-point shots.

Mattison was third on the team in scoring for the Flyers at 9.6 points per game. He shot 53.3% from the field, and he led FCHS in rebounding average with seven rebounds per game.

