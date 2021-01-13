011421.WHCody-Semones_submitted.JPG

Western Hills senior Zach Semones, right, scored the 2,000th point of his high school career during the Wolverines' game Monday against Danville. With Semones is WHHS head boys basketball coach Geoff Cody. (Photo courtesy of Bo Gabbard)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription