When Western Hills senior Zach Semones was about 5 years old, he wasn’t a big fan of basketball.
Now the senior guard has scored 2,362 points in his high school career, with over 1,000 points at two different schools.
“That’s kind of weird,” Semones said.
Semones spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at The Frankfort Christian Academy, amassing 1,351 points before transferring to WHHS for the past two seasons.
He scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ regular-season finale Friday, a 58-51 win over Lafayette, and that put him over 1,000 points at Western Hills. He has scored 1,011 points at WHHS.
Semones began playing basketball when he was around 5 years old.
“My mom tells the story of me not wanting to play when I was 5 or 6,” he said. “My dad showed me how to play, and I started taking it seriously when I was in the seventh or eighth grade.
“I started working on my game every day, trying to get more consistent. People always tell me I’m a good shooter, but I always think I could be better.”
Semones played basketball at TFCA as an eighth grader but not at the varsity level.
“At the beginning of my freshman year I was starting on varsity, and my sophomore year is when I scored all those points,” he said.
Semones finished his sophomore season with 866 points and was second in the state in scoring behind Spence Macke of Silver Grove.
Macke, playing in 25 games, scored 873 points for an average of 34.9 points per game. Semones played in 29 games and averaged 29.9 points per contest.
Following his sophomore year, Semones transferred to Western Hills.
“TFCA is a tuition school, and it’s a little bit expensive,” Semones said, “and to further my basketball career — I want to play at the college level — I thought it might help to go somewhere that is a little more known.
“I only live five minutes away (from WHHS), and I already had friends here. It wasn’t like going to a new school.”
Semones didn’t have much time to adjust to his new team.
“Coach (Geoff Cody) shocked me,” he said. “At our first summer scrimmage he started me, and I hadn’t really practiced with the team. I was like ‘I’ll take this as a challenge.’ I like competing.”
Then there was adjusting to a new school.
“TFCA is known as a small school,” Semones said. “You know everybody. In my sophomore class there were like 20 people.
“When I came here it felt so crowded, and there were so many people. You’re friends with a lot of people at TFCA, and here you find a group of friends, plus there are more classes and more teachers.”
Semones scored 580 points as a junior, and he went over 2,000 career points when he scored 25 in the Wolverines’ 70-55 loss to Danville on Jan. 11.
“I don’t ever really think about that,” he said of his point total. “When you work hard for something and you do it for yourself, you’re going to quit. You’re going to get tired, and you’re going to quit.
“When you do all you can do and it’s for your teammates and coaches, you’re not going to stop. I’m going to keep going, and the points come after that. It’s nothing I’ve focused on.”
Semones would like to play college basketball and has heard from a few schools, but he hasn’t decided where he might play next year.
Next up for the Wolverines is the 41st District tournament, which is being played next week at WHHS.
The Wolverines (9-12) play Frankfort March 17 at 8:15 p.m.
“It’s been really fun,” Semones said of his time at Western Hills. “I love my teammates so much, and I’ve had so much fun. The people at school are really nice.
“It’s been a blast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.