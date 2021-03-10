031121.BBall-FCFarrier-WHSemones_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Zach Semones, right, drives on Franklin County's Fred Farrier II in the teams' meeting Jan. 22 at FCHS. Semones, a senior, has scored over 2,000 points for his career with over 1,000 points at two different schools. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

When Western Hills senior Zach Semones was about 5 years old, he wasn’t a big fan of basketball.

Now the senior guard has scored 2,362 points in his high school career, with over 1,000 points at two different schools.

“That’s kind of weird,” Semones said.

Semones spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at The Frankfort Christian Academy, amassing 1,351 points before transferring to WHHS for the past two seasons.

He scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ regular-season finale Friday, a 58-51 win over Lafayette, and that put him over 1,000 points at Western Hills. He has scored 1,011 points at WHHS.

Semones began playing basketball when he was around 5 years old.

“My mom tells the story of me not wanting to play when I was 5 or 6,” he said. “My dad showed me how to play, and I started taking it seriously when I was in the seventh or eighth grade.

“I started working on my game every day, trying to get more consistent. People always tell me I’m a good shooter, but I always think I could be better.”

Semones played basketball at TFCA as an eighth grader but not at the varsity level.

“At the beginning of my freshman year I was starting on varsity, and my sophomore year is when I scored all those points,” he said.

Semones finished his sophomore season with 866 points and was second in the state in scoring behind Spence Macke of Silver Grove.

Macke, playing in 25 games, scored 873 points for an average of 34.9 points per game. Semones played in 29 games and averaged 29.9 points per contest.

Following his sophomore year, Semones transferred to Western Hills.

“TFCA is a tuition school, and it’s a little bit expensive,” Semones said, “and to further my basketball career — I want to play at the college level — I thought it might help to go somewhere that is a little more known.

“I only live five minutes away (from WHHS), and I already had friends here. It wasn’t like going to a new school.”

Semones didn’t have much time to adjust to his new team.

“Coach (Geoff Cody) shocked me,” he said. “At our first summer scrimmage he started me, and I hadn’t really practiced with the team. I was like ‘I’ll take this as a challenge.’ I like competing.”

Then there was adjusting to a new school.

“TFCA is known as a small school,” Semones said. “You know everybody. In my sophomore class there were like 20 people.

“When I came here it felt so crowded, and there were so many people. You’re friends with a lot of people at TFCA, and here you find a group of friends, plus there are more classes and more teachers.”

Semones scored 580 points as a junior, and he went over 2,000 career points when he scored 25 in the Wolverines’ 70-55 loss to Danville on Jan. 11.

“I don’t ever really think about that,” he said of his point total. “When you work hard for something and you do it for yourself, you’re going to quit. You’re going to get tired, and you’re going to quit.

“When you do all you can do and it’s for your teammates and coaches, you’re not going to stop. I’m going to keep going, and the points come after that. It’s nothing I’ve focused on.”

Semones would like to play college basketball and has heard from a few schools, but he hasn’t decided where he might play next year.

Next up for the Wolverines is the 41st District tournament, which is being played next week at WHHS.

The Wolverines (9-12) play Frankfort March 17 at 8:15 p.m.

“It’s been really fun,” Semones said of his time at Western Hills. “I love my teammates so much, and I’ve had so much fun. The people at school are really nice.

“It’s been a blast.”

