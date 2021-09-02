Western Hills’ boys soccer team defeated Franklin County 5-1 Tuesday at FCHS in the final match of the Capital City Classic.

With the victory, WHHS took second place in the tournament with a 2-1 record. Frankfort won the tournament with a 3-0 record.

On Tuesday, Raul Hernandez scored twice for the Wolverines off assists by Daniel Zelaya and Chinmay Tope. Chase Crume also had two goals for WHHS. One was assisted by Lance Sutley and the other was unassisted.

Mason Crosthwaite had Western Hills’ other goal, assisted by Tope.

Ethan Begin scored for FCHS.

WHHS players named to the all-tournament team were Evan Bennett, Hernandez and Crume, and FCHS’ Brayden Hack and Kaleb Terry were named to the all-tournament team.

FHS’ Ethan Vermillion was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Also on the all-tournament team from Frankfort were Adam Gritton, Ty Hancock, McLain Barber and Tyron Reynolds.

