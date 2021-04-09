Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ softball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie South Oldham and added another run in the 10th inning to win 7-6 Wednesday at WHHS.

The Lady Wolverines trailed 2-1 after three innings but scored four in the fourth inning for a 5-2 lead. The score stayed 5-2 until South Oldham plated four runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-5 advantage.

WHHS’ run in the bottom of the seventh sent the game to extra innings.

Addi Watson, Kinsley Redmon and Kaylin Mullins all had three hits for the Lady Wolverines, Emma Tinsley had two hits, and Darcey Burton had one.

Watson and Tinsley each hit a double, and Watson, Redmon and Tinsley drove in two runs apiece.

Watson pitched a complete game. She gave up 13 hits and six runs, only three that were earned, and she struck out 11 batters.

