04-15.WH Watson_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Addi Watson pitches against Frankfort Thursday at State Stadium. Watson threw a no-hitter in WHHS' 11-0 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills’ softball team opened district play with an 11-0 win over Frankfort Thursday at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.

The game was called after the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

