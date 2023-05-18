GEORGETOWN — Western Hills’ softball team advanced to the championship game of the 41st District tournament with a 13-0 win over Frankfort Wednesday at Great Crossing.

WHHS will face the host team Thursday in the title game at 7 p.m.

