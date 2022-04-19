Western Hills softball coach Brian Redmon had talked to his team about what it needed to do against Franklin County Tuesday.
The Lady Wolverines did just what was discussed, scoring five runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-1 win at Sally Gaines Field.
“We got off to a good start, and we talked about doing that,” Redmon said. “We hit the ball hard, squared up on it early, and we took advantage of some mistakes.”
WHHS (13-2) had hits from Emma Tinsley, Addi Watson and Kaitlyn Cravens in the first inning.
“We played without any defensive focus in the first inning at any level,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “They were able to put people on base and score runs because we didn’t take care of business.”
After giving up five runs in the top of the first, the Lady Flyers threatened in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with one out.
A strikeout and groundout ended the threat.
“We came back in the bottom of the first inning and loaded the bases,” Spickard said. “I felt good about that, but we didn’t plate any runs.
“(Pitcher) Kelly (Wiard) did a really good job in the second inning. She was able to get ahead of their hitters and didn’t allow any runs.”
The Lady Wolverines went down in order in the second, but it was the only inning in which they didn’t score.
Franklin County’s run came in the bottom of the second inning with an error, a passed ball and wild pitch and a single by Carlie Olds.
WHHS responded with two runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and a single run in the fifth inning. The game was called after the fifth inning on the mercy rule.
Watson pitched a complete game for WHHS, giving up five hits and striking out seven.
Getting hits for Western Hills were Watson, Tinsley and Cravens each with two singles, Karington Briscoe and Kinsley Redmon each with a double, and Lauren McGaughey, Sierra Weber, Alli Jones and Keeli Lightfoot with a single apiece.
“Addi didn’t have her best stuff today, but she battled and competed,” coach Redmon said. “We had several kids step up and have big hits tonight.”
Wiard and Riley Dawson pitched for FCHS. Those with hits for the Lady Flyers were Olds, Rylee Warner, Avery Lofton, Shakeira Wheeler and Dawson each with a single.
“We’re young, but that’s no excuse,” Spickard said. “We’re playing timid right now. We have to find some consistency and play with confidence. Right now we’re timid. We have work to do mentally, but once we get that the physical part will take care of itself.”
Franklin County (6-8) is playing a makeup game with Frankfort Wednesday at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium at 6 p.m. The game, originally scheduled for last week, was postponed because of inclement weather.
Western Hills’ next game is Thursday at South Oldham at 6 p.m.
