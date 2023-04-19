The Franklin County and Western Hills softball teams both wanted to get off to a good start in Tuesday’s game at WHHS.

The Lady Wolverines did, scoring eight runs in the first inning, and they went on to win 12-2 in a game called after five innings on the mercy rule.

Western Hills' Addi Watson pitches against Franklin County Tuesday at WHHS. Watson pitched a complete game in Western Hills' 12-2 win. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County courtesy runner Carlie Olds talks to FCHS head softball coach Tracy Spickard after reaching third in the fifth inning Tuesday at Western Hills. WHHS won 12-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

