Franklin County courtesy runner Carlie Olds talks to FCHS head softball coach Tracy Spickard after reaching third in the fifth inning Tuesday at Western Hills. WHHS won 12-2. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Franklin County and Western Hills softball teams both wanted to get off to a good start in Tuesday’s game at WHHS.
The Lady Wolverines did, scoring eight runs in the first inning, and they went on to win 12-2 in a game called after five innings on the mercy rule.
“Honestly, the one thing we’ve talked about lately is our approach to the game,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “We came in with a game plan and we executed it, especially in the early innings.
“I thought we lost some focus in the middle innings, but that’s easy to do when you have a big lead.”
Hills (13-5) scored eight runs in the first inning on two singles by Lauren McGaughey, a double and single from Addi Watson, base hits by Kylie Markin and Kaitlyn Cravens, two sacrifices, a walk and three errors.
The Lady Wolverines added two more runs in the second with singles from Ellie Roberts, Alli Jones, Emma Tinsley and McGaughey.
“In our last game we jumped out of the gate and took a lead, and then we gave up a big inning,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “We talked about coming out and taking an early lead without giving up a big inning, and it didn't happen.
“You can’t do that and be successful. We had some mental errors along with the physical errors, and Western Hills hit the ball.”
The Lady Flyers scored their first run in the fourth inning on a single by Baylee Spickard, a double by Avery Lofton, an error and a groundout by Camryn Kelly.
They added a run in the fifth with a triple by Sierra Watson and a single by Madison McCoy.
WHHS scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game with singles by Roberts and Karington Briscoe, two walks and a passed ball.
Franklin County came into the game with a .420 team batting average, the 10th best average in the state.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well all year,” Tracy Spickard said. “I’m super proud of that, but today we couldn’t string anything together. We had six hits, but they were spread out a little bit and we couldn’t get going.”
Getting hits for WHHS were McGaughey with three singles, Watson with a double and single, Roberts and Markin both with two singles, and Cravens, Briscoe, Jones and Tinsley each with a base hit.
Watson pitched a complete game for the victory.
“I’m pleased,” Redmon said. “Everyone who played contributed, and that’s something you have to do to be a good team.”
Franklin County’s hits were a double and single by Lofton, a triple by Watson, and singles from McCoy, Rylee Warner and Baylee Spickard.
McCoy was FCHS’ starting pitcher, and Kelly Wiard finished the game in relief.
The Lady Flyers are now 6-6 and have had as many games canceled because of inclement weather as they’ve played.
“I wholeheartedly believe we’re going to get there,” Tracy Spickard said. “We’re going to keep working, and we’ll get better.”
