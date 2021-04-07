Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ Sierra Weber and McKenna Briscoe both went 3-for-3 at the plate and pitcher Addi Watson struck out 11 as the Lady Wolverine softball team defeated Spencer County 12-2 Tuesday at WHHS.

The game was called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

Briscoe hit two doubles and a single, and Weber hit a home run and two singles.

Ellie Roberts hit two doubles, and Watson homered.

Also getting hits for Western Hills were Lauren McGaughey and Emma Tinsley, both with a single.

Briscoe drove in three runs, Weber, Roberts and Watson each had two RBI, and McGaughey had one RBI.

Watson gave up four hits and two earned runs.

WHHS (4-1) hosts South Oldham Wednesday at 6 p.m.

