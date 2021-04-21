When Western Hills’ softball team won Tuesday, what meant the most to coach Brian Redmon was the district race.
“I told the girls the most important thing for us is we’re 2-0 in the district,” Redmon said after Western Hills beat Franklin County 17-4 at WHHS.
“We came out and scored a couple runs. They had a couple of miscues and we took advantage of them.”
WHHS (8-2) scored two runs in the first inning, and the score stayed 2-0 until the third inning when the Lady Wolverines scored seven runs. Darcey Burton and Sierra Weber both hit three-run home runs in the third.
FCHS (5-7) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, including one on a leadoff homer from Rylee Warner, but WHHS scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 17-3 lead. Addi Watson had a three-run homer in the inning.
The Lady Flyers scored the game’s final run in the fifth inning, when the game ended on the mercy rule.
“I was pleased with the way we played in the fourth and fifth innings,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “I was proud of them because they could have rolled over and quit, but they didn’t give up.
“But you can’t gave up 17 runs and expect to win ballgames.”
Burton and Watson both hit a home run and a single, and Weber hit a home run. WHHS’ other hits were three singles by Emma Tinsley, two singles by Anna Woolums and MaKenna Briscoe, and singles by Lauren McGaughey and Kinsley Redmon. Watson and Burton each drove in four runs.
“A lot of our kids were swinging the bat real well tonight,” Redmon said.
WHHS has hit 14 home runs in 10 games.
“Honestly that’s not something we talk about,” Redmon said. “I’m more about going to the gap, but we have strong kids putting the ball in play.”
Warner hit a home run and single for FCHS, and Riley Dawson hit a double. Baylee Spickard, Emma Story and Madison Benassi each had a base hit.
Peyton Sutton and Dawson pitched for FCHS, and Watson pitched a complete game for WHHS.
“Steady and good,” Redmon said about Watson. “That’s what she’s been for us all year.”
FCHS next plays this weekend when it hosts the Capital City Showcase.
WHHS continues district play Thursday when it hosts Great Crossing.
