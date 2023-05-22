Western Hills' Kinsley Redmon, left, crosses first base with WHHS' first hit of the game as Scott County first baseman Taylor Reid (33) waits for the throw from right field during Monday's 11th Region tournament game in Georgetown. Scott County won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Karington Briscoe, left, reaches on an error as Scott County first baseman Taylor Reid gets ready to field a throw from third Monday in the 11th Region tournament game in Georgetown. Scott County won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
GEORGETOWN — Western Hills’ softball team got runners on base, but getting them across home plate was another matter.
Scott County defeated WHHS 4-0 Monday at the Lady Cardinals’ home field in the first round of the 11th Region tournament.
“We faced a lot of two-strike counts tonight,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “We had people in scoring position early but we couldn’t get a timely hit to get that zero off the scoreboard.
“Our defense was good. We had a couple of diving plays and a double play. Addi (Watson) threw pretty well, but you have to put some runs on the board.”
The Lady Cardinals (18-8) scored two runs in the first inning on a walk and a home run by Lauren Jones, and they added a run in the second with singles by Makiah Jackson and Jones.
WHHS centerfielder Lauren McGaughey robbed Beth McIntyre of a home run with a catch at the fence to start the second.
The Lady Wolverines had runners on base in the third and fourth innings. Kylie Markin drew a walk to lead off the third and went to second on a groundout, but she was stranded after a pop-up and a strikeout.
In the bottom of the third, WHHS third baseman Kinsley Redmon and catcher Mykenzie Hellard both made diving catches for outs on pop-ups in foul territory.
Western Hills’ Karington Briscoe reached base on a one-out error in the fourth, but a strikeout and a fly ball to right field ended the inning.
Scott County closed out the scoring with a run in the fifth inning of a walk and a single by Delaney Vaughn.
Redmon singled in the fifth inning for Western Hills’ first hit, and a single by Briscoe in the sixth accounted for the team’s hits. Kaitlyn Cravens was robbed of a hit on a diving catch by Jackson in center field to lead off the fifth, and the Lady Cardinals turned a double play to end the game in the seventh after Emma Tinsley had drawn a walk.
Ada Little pitched a two-hitter for the Lady Cardinals, who will play Lexington Catholic Tuesday in the semifinals at Henry Clay.
“She’s one of the best pitchers in the region if not the state,” Redmon said of Little. “She did a good job against us. We couldn’t string any hits together or get a timely hit on top of that.”
Western Hills ends its season at 22-10.
“We did some good things this season,” Redmon said. “This was the first time we’ve been the No. 1 seed in the district since 2011. We’ve done a lot of good things, and the kids have worked hard all year. This has been the most fun group to coach. They come to work every day.”
The Lady Wolverines graduate three seniors off this year’s team — Kinsley Redmon, McGaughey and Jalynn Cushingberry.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors and the leaders that they have been for us,” coach Redmon said. “They all three showed up every day expecting the best from themselves and their teammates. They’ve left their mark on our program in a big way on and off the field. They will be extremely missed.”
