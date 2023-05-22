GEORGETOWN — Western Hills’ softball team got runners on base, but getting them across home plate was another matter.

Scott County defeated WHHS 4-0 Monday at the Lady Cardinals’ home field in the first round of the 11th Region tournament.

Western Hills' Kinsley Redmon, left, crosses first base with WHHS' first hit of the game as Scott County first baseman Taylor Reid (33) waits for the throw from right field during Monday's 11th Region tournament game in Georgetown. Scott County won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Karington Briscoe, left, reaches on an error as Scott County first baseman Taylor Reid gets ready to field a throw from third Monday in the 11th Region tournament game in Georgetown. Scott County won 4-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

