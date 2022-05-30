GEORGETOWN — Western Hills’ softball team stayed right with Scott County in Monday’s 11th Region tournament game Monday at Scott County.

But the Lady Cardinals took advantage of WHHS miscues and advanced to the semifinals with a 4-1 win.

“Addi pitched a heck of a game,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said of Addi Watson. “She didn’t give up an earned run, and we lost 4-1.

“Our defense has been good this year. It’s been around 94 to 97%. It’s been good all year, but we made some mistakes today.”

Scott County (21-11) scored a run in the first inning on an error and a single, and the Lady Wolverines responded with a run in the top of the second on an error and a double by Kinsley Redmon.

The Lady Cardinals regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the second off a single and two errors, and the score remained 2-1 until the fifth when Scott County scored twice on an error and four singles.

WHHS (23-8) went down in order in the third and fourth innings. Lauren McGaughey singled with one out in the sixth inning, but a groundout to shortstop and a popup to second left her stranded.

Western Hills also had runners on base in the fifth and seventh innings, but the Lady Wolverines had two outs in both innings before reaching base.

“We were facing a really good pitcher today,” coach Redmon said. “We knew runs would be at a premium. We battled at the plate, but we just weren’t good enough today to win.”

Kinsley Redmon hit a double and single for WHHS, and McGaughey and Alli Jones each had a base hit.

Scott County had nine hits, led by Delaney Vaughn with three singles.

Ada Little pitched a complete game for the Lady Cardinals and had 15 strikeouts.

WHHS graduates two seniors off this year’s team — Keeli Lightfoot and Sierra Weber.

“I’m excited about the young group we have coming back,” Redmon said. “We’re losing two seniors who played key roles for us, and I’m proud of them. They’ve led us this year.

“But I’m excited about our young group and watching them mature. We’ll get back to work in the fall, and hopefully we’ll be back next year.”

The regional tournament continues at Western Hills Tuesday with the semifinals and Wednesday with the championship game.

In the semifinals, Scott County plays Lexington Catholic at 6 p.m., followed by Great Crossing vs. Lafayette at 8 p.m.

The championship game will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

