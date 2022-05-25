052522.FC Wheeler-WH Redmon_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Shakeira Wheeler advances to third base on a fly ball as Western Hills third baseman Kinsley Redmon waits for the throw during the 41st District tournament Wednesday at State Stadium. WHHS won 7-3. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Western Hills and Franklin County softball teams met Tuesday for the third time this season in the first round of the 41st District tournament at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.

WHHS had won the first two meetings, and an adage says it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.

Don’t share that with Western Hills coach Brian Redmon.

“To be honest with you I’ve never bought into that,” he said. “One of our players said it in practice last week, and I said ‘we don’t have to beat them three times, we have to beat them once.’”

That’s what the Lady Wolverines (23-6) did Tuesday, winning 7-3 to advance to Wednesday’s championship game against Great Crossing.

It was FCHS that took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first and leading 2-1 at the end of the inning.

“We won the first,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “We were the one in control at that point. I felt good about where we were, I felt good about how we prepared and how we warmed up, and how we showed up in the first inning.

“Then our defense made a few mistakes, and you just can’t do that, especially this time of the year. Five unearned runs were the name of the game.”

Four walks, a fielder’s choice and a single by Avery Lofton gave the Lady Flyers two runs in the first.

WHHS countered in the bottom of the first with a run on a walk and a single by Addie Watson. The Lady Wolverines went ahead 3-2 with two runs in the third, and they added four more runs in the fourth.

FCHS closed out the scoring with a run in the fifth.

“I’m proud of Addie and the way she threw today,” Redmon said of Watson, who pitched a complete game. “I was pleased with her effort. She battled, and she only gave up two hits.

“On defense we made one error, so we executed behind our pitcher. We did what we had to do to get a win, and we’re still alive.”

Lofton singled twice for both of Franklin County’s hits.

Watson singled twice for WHHS, Alli Jones hit a double, and Karington Briscoe had a base hit.

Riley Dawson was the Lady Flyers’ starting pitcher, and Kelly Wiard pitched in relief.

“Our pitchers did well tonight, both Dawson and Wiard,” Spickard said. “They worked extremely hard and executed our game plan as far as pitches we wanted. We just gave up too many bases.”

Franklin County (13-21) graduates two seniors off this year’s team — Katie Axon and Madison Sparks.

