Franklin County's Shakeira Wheeler advances to third base on a fly ball as Western Hills third baseman Kinsley Redmon waits for the throw during the 41st District tournament Wednesday at State Stadium. WHHS won 7-3. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Western Hills and Franklin County softball teams met Tuesday for the third time this season in the first round of the 41st District tournament at Paul Weddle Field at State Stadium.
WHHS had won the first two meetings, and an adage says it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.
Don’t share that with Western Hills coach Brian Redmon.
“To be honest with you I’ve never bought into that,” he said. “One of our players said it in practice last week, and I said ‘we don’t have to beat them three times, we have to beat them once.’”
That’s what the Lady Wolverines (23-6) did Tuesday, winning 7-3 to advance to Wednesday’s championship game against Great Crossing.
It was FCHS that took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first and leading 2-1 at the end of the inning.
“We won the first,” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “We were the one in control at that point. I felt good about where we were, I felt good about how we prepared and how we warmed up, and how we showed up in the first inning.
“Then our defense made a few mistakes, and you just can’t do that, especially this time of the year. Five unearned runs were the name of the game.”
Four walks, a fielder’s choice and a single by Avery Lofton gave the Lady Flyers two runs in the first.
WHHS countered in the bottom of the first with a run on a walk and a single by Addie Watson. The Lady Wolverines went ahead 3-2 with two runs in the third, and they added four more runs in the fourth.
FCHS closed out the scoring with a run in the fifth.
“I’m proud of Addie and the way she threw today,” Redmon said of Watson, who pitched a complete game. “I was pleased with her effort. She battled, and she only gave up two hits.
“On defense we made one error, so we executed behind our pitcher. We did what we had to do to get a win, and we’re still alive.”
Lofton singled twice for both of Franklin County’s hits.
Watson singled twice for WHHS, Alli Jones hit a double, and Karington Briscoe had a base hit.
Riley Dawson was the Lady Flyers’ starting pitcher, and Kelly Wiard pitched in relief.
“Our pitchers did well tonight, both Dawson and Wiard,” Spickard said. “They worked extremely hard and executed our game plan as far as pitches we wanted. We just gave up too many bases.”
Franklin County (13-21) graduates two seniors off this year’s team — Katie Axon and Madison Sparks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.