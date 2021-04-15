041621.SBall-WHCravens-FHHunter_ly.JPG

Western Hills' Kaitlyn Cravens slides into third base as Frankfort's Addalynne Hunter reaches to make the tag during Thursday's game at State Stadium. WHHS won 9-0. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Western Hills’ softball team made its move in the middle innings, and the Lady Wolverines defeated Frankfort 9-0 Thursday at State Stadium’s Paul Weddle Field.

“I thought our energy needed to be better at the plate,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “Macy (Dungan) did a good job against us, she always does, but when we could have pushed a few more runs across early, we didn’t.

“We had three kids hit home runs, and that really helped us.”

WHHS (7-2) scored two runs in the second inning on two-run homer by Darcey Burton, and the Lady Wolverines added a run in the third.

Western Hills picked up four runs in the fourth inning with two base hits, a sacrifice, an error and a home run by Sierra Weber.

Addi Watson drove in two runs on a home run in the sixth inning to close out the scoring.

Watson, a freshman, pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.

“She’s been good for us all year,” Redmon said.

Frankfort’s hits were singles by Kalea Wagner. Dungan went the distance in the circle for the Lady Panthers and had nine strikeouts.

Those with hits for Western Hills were Burton and Weber each with a home run and a single, Emma Tinsley and Kinsley Redmon both with two singles, Watson with a home run, and Anna Woolums, MaKenna Briscoe and Kaylin Mullins each with a single.

Frankfort coach T.J. Gaines, who was ejected during the game, was unavailable for comment after the game.

Western Hills’ next game is at home Tuesday against Franklin County.

FHS (2-5) plays its next game Monday at Bardstown.

