Western Hills’ softball team defeated Frankfort 10-0 Thursday at WHHS.

The game was called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

The Lady Wolverines scored single runs in the second and third innings and added eight in the fourth to go ahead 10-0.

Sierra Weber hit a single and double for Western Hills and Kinsley Redmon singled twice. Lauren McGaughey hit a triple, and Karington Briscoe, Kaitlyn Cravens and Allie Jones each had a base hit.

Western Hills pitcher Addi Watson recorded 11 strikeouts while giving up two hits.

Getting hits for Frankfort were Jaina Bishop and Kesha Gerow each with a single.

FHS plays Lexington Christian Friday in the 11th Region All “A” Classic, and WHHS has three games at home this weekend, hosting North Bullitt Friday and Campbellsville and Garrard County Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription