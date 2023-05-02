Western Hills’ softball team took an early lead Tuesday against Franklin County, and it was what WHHS needed to take the win.

After going ahead 8-0 after three innings, the Lady Wolverines saw Franklin County rally, cutting the lead to four runs.

050323.SBall-WH McGaughey_ly.JPG

Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey fist bumps coach Brian Redmon as she rounds third base after hitting a home run in Tuesday's game against Franklin County. WHHS won 9-5. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
050323.SBall-FC K Spickard Warner_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Kaytlyn Spickard left, congratulates teammate Rylee Warner after Warner hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against Western Hills. WHHS won 9-5. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

