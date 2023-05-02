Western Hills’ softball team took an early lead Tuesday against Franklin County, and it was what WHHS needed to take the win.
After going ahead 8-0 after three innings, the Lady Wolverines saw Franklin County rally, cutting the lead to four runs.
That’s as close as the Lady Flyers got as WHHS took a 9-5 victory at Sally Gaines Field.
“We got off to a good start,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “I thought we lost focus at the plate and on defense for a couple of innings, but we were able to finish and I’m proud of them for that.”
Western Hills took a 4-0 lead in the first inning with two hits, a walk and two FCHS errors.
The Lady Wolverines added a run in the second inning on a leadoff home run from Lauren McGaughey and plated three more in the third for an 8-0 lead. The score stayed 8-0 until the fifth inning, when FCHS scored its first run.
“The last couple of weeks I thought we’d turned the corner,” Franklin County coach Tracy Spickard said. “We’d been playing good softball, and we were playing good teams.
“I was hoping to continue that today, but we took a step backward. They had a big first inning and we didn’t get out of the gate strong, but I’m really proud of the way we battled back. We didn’t have a strong start, and we could have easily folded our tents and chalked it up to being one of those days.”
The Lady Flyers scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning on two walks and an RBI single by Avery Lofton.
WHHS got the run back in the sixth inning with a walk and a run-scoring double by Emma Tinsley.
Franklin County closed out the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. All four runs were scored on home runs. Carlie Olds led off the inning with a home run, and Rylee Warner hit a three-run blast.
“In the last three innings or so we loaded the bases, but they made some outstanding plays,” Spickard said. “We were right there. We just need a strong finish to the regular season and prepare for the district tournament.”
Camryn Kelly hit a double and single for FCHS, Warner and Olds each hit a home run, Maddie McCoy singled twice, and Baylee Spickard, Avery Lofton, Shakeira Wheeler, Kaytlyn Spickard and Sierra Watson each had a base hit.
Kelly Wiard was the Lady Flyers’ starting pitcher, and McCoy finished the game in relief.
McGaughey hit a home run and three singles for WHHS, Emma Tinsley hit two singles and a double, and Addi Watson and Alli Jones both had a base hit.
“Mykenzie (Hellard) did a good job behind the plate,” Redmon said of his catcher, “and that was one of Emma Tinsley’s best games.”
Watson pitched a complete game for the victory.
“Addi’s been sick the last few days, but she battled through,” Redmon said. “Addi was a horse, and we rode her tonight.”
Franklin County’s next game is at home Wednesday against Woodford County, and WHHS plays its next game at home Thursday against South Oldham.
• Tuesday’s game was a fundraiser for Ashton Sandifer, who is battling T-cell lymphoma. She is the 12-year-old daughter of Lydia and Kenny Sandifer. Lydia (McKinney) Sandifer played softball at FCHS.
Both teams wore purple jerseys Tuesday as a sign of support. There was a silent auction, and player shout-outs could be purchased and read during the game, with all the money raised going to Ashton.
