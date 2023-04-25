Western Hills’ softball team posted a big win Monday, but the Lady Wolverines didn’t let that success affect their play Tuesday.
WHHS defeated Great Crossing 3-2 Monday in Georgetown, the first time Great Crossing had lost a 41st District game since the school’s first season in 2021.
Hills faced another district opponent Tuesday and won 13-0 over Frankfort at WHHS. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but postponed because of rain.
“We talked before the game that the win last night felt good,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said, “but what’s the point if we don’t come back and compete just as hard as we did last night? That’s what championship teams do.
“I’m proud of the effort tonight.”
The Lady Wolverines scored five runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third and scored one in the fourth for a 13-0 lead. The game was called on the mercy rule after FHS batted in the top of the fifth inning.
Alli Jones pitched a complete game for WHHS, giving up three hits and striking out six.
“Alli threw the ball well tonight,” Redmon said.
FHS made contact with the ball better than it had in previous district matchups but wasn't able to parlay that into more hits.
“They were touching the ball today,” FHS coach York Samons said. “It’s confidence. They’re starting to develop confidence after being the small school playing all these big guys.
“The past couple of games we’ve started hitting the ball around. I’m proud of what I saw.”
Karington Briscoe hit a home run and double for WHHS, and Kaitlyn Cravens singled three times. Also getting hits were Mykenzie Hellard with a double and single, Jones with with a double, and Lauren McGaughey, Addi Watson, Kylie Markin and Kinsley Redmon each with a single.
Frankfort’s hits were singles by Rhealee Ellis, Jaina Bishop and Kylee VanAtter. Sadie Dungan pitched a complete game for the Lady Panthers.
Tuesday’s game was the final regular-season district game for FHS (2-11), which plays Model at State Stadium Wednesday.
Western Hills (15-6) plays at home Thursday against George Rogers Clark.
• Great Crossing and Western Hills both scored two runs in the third inning Monday, and the game remained deadlocked until Watson hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Warhawks, 16-2 and ranked sixth in the state, threatened in the bottom of the fifth when Delani Sullivan reached on an error and ended up at third to lead off the inning. Two strikeouts and a grounder back to the pitcher left her stranded at third.
In addition to hitting the go-ahead home run, Watson pitched a complete game. She gave up five hits and two earned runs with 12 strikeouts.
“Addi was a stud last night,” Redmon said. “She pitched well and hit the go-ahead home run, but everyone played well.”
WHHS had four hits — Watson’s home run and singles by Ellie Roberts, Jones and McGaughey. The Lady Wolverines also drew four walks.
