Western Hills’ softball team posted a big win Monday, but the Lady Wolverines didn’t let that success affect their play Tuesday.

WHHS defeated Great Crossing 3-2 Monday in Georgetown, the first time Great Crossing had lost a 41st District game since the school’s first season in 2021.

042623.SBall-WH Cravens-FH Ellis_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Kaitlyn Cravens, right, slides into home under the tag of Frankfort catcher Rhealee Ellis during Tuesday's game at WHHS. Western Hills won 13-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
042623.WH-Jones_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Alli Jones pitches against Frankfort Tuesday at WHHS. Western Hills won the district game 13-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

