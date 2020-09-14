Western Hills seniors Griffin Staude and Jett Bradley won the varsity races at the Lynn Camp Invitational cross country meet Saturday in Corbin.
Staude won the boys race in 16 minutes, 57.94 seconds, and Bradley won the girls race in a time of 22:10.55. Both races covered 5,000 meters.
WHHS finished third in the boys team standings with 86 points. Corbin won the team title with 30 points, and Harlan County was third with 78.
Western Hills’ Jon Eades was sixth with a time of 18:33.63, followed by teammates Luke Staude, ninth in 19:18.70; Matthias Jones, 31st in 22:53.65; and Brenden Bass, 41st in 25:07.17.
The Lady Wolverines had four runners finish the race, not enough for a team score.
Also running for WHHS were Emily Harrod, ninth in 25:17.13; Sara Jones, 23rd in 29:03.37; and Harper Heffley, 24th in 29:35.72.
Western Hills runs in the Trinity Classic Saturday at Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville.
