PARIS — Western Hills’ Griffin Staude knew the finish of the boys Class 2A state cross country championship race was close.
He just didn’t know how close.
“I couldn’t tell,” Staude said about crossing the finish line. “There were three different clocks. One said 19, one said 22, and I thought ‘OK, I’ve won by a second or lost by a second.’
“It was 7/100ths of a second I lost by.”
It was the slimmest of margins, with Thomas Nelson’s Lane Hoyes winning the race in 16 seconds, 21.97 seconds. Staude was second in 16:22.04.
The Class 2A state championships were run Friday at the Bourbon County cross country course.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s state cross country races were run in three waves. The top two teams and top two individual qualifiers from each region ran in the first wave. WHHS, by virtue of placing third at last week’s regional meet, was in the second wave.
Thomas Nelson ran in the first wave, meaning Hoyes and Staude didn’t run against each other. The second wave started five minutes after the first.
“It could have been a little different,” Staude said. “I knew it was going to be by time. I pretty much ran on my own. I did everything I could from what I had.
“It was OK,” he said of his race. “The last 2K were pretty tough. At the finish my legs felt like bricks going up the hill.”
WHHS junior Emma Campbell was seventh in the girls race in 20:15.26.
Franklin County had three boys and one girl — all in middle school — compete at state. Rylee Schaffner led the FCHS runners with a finish of 108.
Staude came into the meet as one of the favorites to win.
“It’s tough, being a senior and being .07 from finishing first,” WHHS coach Adam Schaffner said. “We were keeping splits, and the only time he was behind was the last 1/100th of a meter. That was a lean, but there was no lean.
“Because of the decision (about who ran in what waves), it put him in a bad position by not running the premier runners in the first wave, and it came back and got us today.”
Campbell, one of three individual qualifiers from WHHS’ girls team, ran in the first wave.
“I thought I’d be pleased if I placed in the top 15, but my goal was to get top 10,” she said. “I didn’t get out to a great start. “It could have been better.
“In the second mile is when I picked it up. I felt pretty good, and I thought I could pick off the girl ahead of me, then I thought I could pick off some others. Some of them were breaking down, and I took advantage.”
This was Campbell’s fifth state championship and her best finish ever. Her previous best was 12th two years ago.
“I believed that today she was sitting on a big race and would finish in the top 10,” Schaffner said of Campbell. “She ran an excellent race.”
WHHS’ boys team finished ninth in the team standings, reaching its goal of being in the top 10.
“Jon Eades finished 24th, and that makes him all-Kentucky,” Schaffner said. “I thought he and Josh (Downey) could be in the top 25. Jon came through and that’s big for a sophomore.
“Our other two seniors, Josh and Luke (Staude) finished in about the same place as last year.”
Downey placed 34th, and Luke Staude was 68th.
North Oldham won the boys team title with 78 points. Christian Academy of Louisville was the girls team champion with 97 points, and Highlands’ Maggie Schroeder was the individual champion with a time of 19:16.87.
Here are the results for the local runners.
BOYS: 2. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:22.04, 24. Jon Eades (WH) 17:39.61, 34. Joshua Downey (WH) 17:52.46, 68. Luke Staude (WH) 18:43.59, 163. Isaac Andrews (FC) 20:27.10, 186. Matthias Jones (WH) 20:58.24, 187. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 21:01.74, 191. Ismael Valladares (FC) 21:06.44, 192. Graham Clements (FC) 21:07.32, 195. Brenden Bass (WH) 21:13.52.
GIRLS: 7. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:15.26, 45. Jett Bradley (WH) 21:58.42, 95. Emily Harrod (WH) 23:10.27, 108. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 23:35.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.