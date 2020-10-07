Western Hills’ Griffin Staude placed eighth in the boys varsity race and WHHS’ Emma Campbell was 20th in the girls varsity race Saturday at the Louisville XC Classic at Tom Sawyer State Park.
Staude ran the race in a time of 16 minutes, 00.20 seconds, and Campbell finished in 19:54.80. Both races were 5,000 meters.
The Wolverines were 14th in the team standings, and the Western Hills girls team placed 15th.
Here are the results for the WHHS runners.
Boys: Griffin Staude 16:00.20, Joshua Downey 17:50.50, Jon Eades 17:51.30, Luke Staude 18:15.40, Matthias Jones 20:25.50, Nathan Goodpaster 22:21.60, Gaven Rucker 23:38.20,
Girls: Emma Campbell 19:54.80, Jett Bradley 21:25.30, Emily Harrod 22:35.60, Holland Riddell 23:17.90, Harper Heffley 24:18.20, Sara Jones 24:56.60.
