Western Hills’ Griffin Staude had no trouble winning for the third straight year at the County Championships cross country meet.
Staude captured the boys high school race in a time of 9 minutes, 38.55 seconds over the 3,000-meter course Wednesday at the State Library and Archives.
Franklin County senior Makena Gillion successfully defended her title, winning the girls high school race in 12:17.43.
The Lady Flyers won the girls team title, WHHS won the boys team title, and Western Hills took the combined team crown.
Staude, a junior, started this year by setting a school record in the Tiger Run, and he hasn’t let down as the season’s gone along.
Wednesday’s race was the first time he broke 10 minutes on the 3,000-meter course at the Archives.
“I’ve been running pretty good,” Staude said.
Staude’s school record he set in August is 15:50.24 for 5,000 meters, and he has some goals left for the season.
“One goal is to get 15:30, win the region again and try to get a state title this year,” he said.
While Staude led from start to finish, Gillion was in third place early in the race before going on to win by 12 seconds over runner-up Jett Bradley of Western Hills.
“I passed them at the top of the hill in the woods,” Gillion said. “We do a lot of hill practice, and that helped.”
Chase Sweger was runner-up in the boys high school race, and the Panthers finished second as a team.
Second Street won both team titles in the elementary division.
In the middle school races, Elkhorn’s boys and Second Street’s girls won team titles.
Other individual winners were Second Street’s Abby Vaught and Caillou Lemaster in the elementary races and Second Street’s Emme Moore and Bondurant’s Matthias Jones in the middle school races.
Here are the complete results from the meet.
HIGH SCHOOL, 3,000 meters
Boys
Team scores: 1. Western Hills 22, 2. Frankfort 47, 3. Franklin Co. 59.
Individuals: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 9:38.55, 2. Chase Sweger (FH) 11:04.90, 3. Josh Downey (WH) 11:19.79, 4. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 11:20.53, 5. Luke Staude (WH) 11:22.93, 6. Nikhil Akula (WH) 11:32.43, 7. Sahil Shaik (WH) 11:33.54, 8. Jon Eades (WH) 11:41.03, 9. Caleb VanEste (FH) 11:50.57, 10. Leeland Fern (FC) 11:51.21, 11. Reed Miklavcic (FH) 12:23.11, 12. Sam Yocum (FH) 12:26.97, 13. Ethan Carpenter (FH) 12:33.13, 14. Jacob Kendall (FC) 12:56.55, 15. Venish Patel (FC) 12:58.17, 16. Brigham Boone (FC) 13:19.56, 17. Ethan Stigers (FH) 15:12.20, 18. Jacques Monette (TFCA) 15:17.31, 19. Christian Adkins (FC) 15:26.76, 20. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 17:12.03.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Franklin Co. 24, 2. Western Hills 33.
Individuals: 1. Makena Gillion (FC) 12:17.43, 2. Jett Bradley (WH) 12:29.62, 3. Emma Campbell (WH) 12:45.26, 4. Molly Stigers (FC) 13:05.24, 5. Kiera Carlee (FC) 13:20.52, 6. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 14:17.03, 7. Emily Harrod (WH) 14:21.28, 8. Riley Gillis (FC) 14:51.49, 9. Eliza Boone (FC) 15:18.61, 10. Harper Heffley (WH) 15:26.80, 11. Allison Harrod (WH) 16:10.64, 12. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 16:15.67, 13. Sara Jones (WH) 18:17.54, 14. Samantha Wallin (FH) 18:38.77, 15. Ella McCutchen (FH) 20:19.26.
MIDDLE SCHOOL, 1,500 meters
Boys
Team scores: 1. Elkhorn 32, 2. Bondurant 46, 3. Second Street 77, 4. Good Shepherd 92, Frankfort Christian 117.
Individuals: 1. Matthias Jones (B) 5:24.78, 2. Isaac Andrews (E) 5:46.51, 3. Houston Hancock (SS) 5:50.81, 4. Easton Powell (E) 5:57.35, 5. Gregory Meyer (B) 5:58.24, 6. Ethan Clark (GS) 6:03.60, 7. Graham Clements (E) 6:07.72, 8. Brenden Bass (B) 6:10.69, 9. Solly Corkran (CD) 6:11.69, 10. Ben Dunmire (E) 6:14.21, 11. Ismael Valladares-Valles (E) 6:15.80, 12. William Sims (TFCA) 6:24.42, 13. Elijah Lyles (E) 6:27.36, 14. Luis Perez (B) 6:28.77, 15. Clement Amoah (E) 6:29.25, 16. Josiah Castenir (GS) 6:31.76, 17. Kaden Bratton (E) 6:33.75, 18. Isaiah Sowders (E) 6:34.72, 19. Shalom Moore (SS) 6:41.24, 20. Luke Stivers (SS) 6:41.30, 21. Stephane Bebe (GS) 6:46.73, 22. Steven Meyer (B) 6:48.68, 23. Hagan Schoolfield (SS) 6:58.90, 24. Kaelin Farr (E) 7:04.48, 25. Maxwell Jones (SS) 7:11.44, 26. Christian Roberts (E) 7:15.78, 27. Kaiden Austin (B) 7:18.64, 28. Lex Lynn (B) 7:31.89, 29. Andy Tigges (TFCA) 7:33.53, 30. Brady Ellis (E) 7:49.25, 31. Michael Mehaffy (CD) 7:50.42, 32. Nathan Mehaffy (CD) 7:50.80, 33. Jimmy Welsh (TFCA) 7:53.92, 34. Noah Fox (GS) 8:02.92, 35. Morgan Clark (GS) 8:07.06, 36. Levi Hix (TFCA) 8:14.56, 37. Stephen Driskell (TFCA) 8:23.72, 38. Ethan Riley (SS) 8:46.68, 39. Aiden Cunningham (SS) 9:10.48, 40. Ethan Baker (B) 9:11.90, 41. Rylee Chrisman (TFCA) 10:26.42, 42. Usifo Unuakhalu (GS) 10:45.42, 43. Jack Starkweather (SS) 12:46.21, 44. Nate Meade (TFCA) 13:17.93.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Second Street 28, 2. Elkhorn 46, 3. Bondurant 57.
Individuals: 1. Emme Moore (SS) 5:58.63, 2. Kate Alvis (E) 6:01.95, 3. Kenzie Barber (SS) 6:05.40, 4. Rylee Schaffner (E) 6:18.66, 5. Holland Riddell (B) 6:22.03, 6. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 6:28.38, 7. Nilah Chagoya (E) 6:44.25, 8. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 6:51.58, 9. Ridhi Penmecha (B) 6:59.43, 10. Helen Hall Abney (SS) 7:00.96, 11. Lillian Wainscott (SS) 7:01.03, 12. Cate Loooney (SS) 7:16.62, 13. Maddie Starkey (SS) 7:16.81, 14. Emily Schweickart (B) 7:28.61, 15. Priya Miller (TFCA) 7:59.34, 16. Raeka Gallegos (GS) 8:08.56, 17. Nakyra Harvey (B) 8:54.60, 18. Ruby Ruwet (E) 9:02.84, 19. Graci Smith (B) 9:09.03, 20. Kendall Harper (B) 9:21.12, 21. Olivia Adkins (E) 9:30.37, 22. Ava Maina (SS) 9:32.59, 23. Hadley Schoolfield (SS) 9:45.14, 24. Addison Baker (GS) 9:49.69, 25. Maeher Joshi (B) 9:52.61, 26. Priya Gautam (B) 10:12.13, 27. Faith Wright (SS) 10:34.60.
5TH AND UNDER, 1,500 meters
Boys
Team scores: 1. Second Street 15, 2. Bondurant 62, 3. Capital Day 63.
Individuals: 1. Caillou Lemaster (SS) 6:22.82, 2. Bryan Starkey (SS) 6:29.88, 3. Kaleb Tracy (SS) 6:33.41, 4. Zhou Yu Bullock (TFCA) 6:36.54, 5. Bronson Varble (SS) 6:45.45, 6. Jake Tigges (TFCA) 6:56.69, 7. Stanton Bryan (SS) 7:02.87, 8. Laken Smithson (CD) 7:11.18, 9. Max Schwaniger (SS) 7:11.58, 10. Kota Wainscott (E) 7:21.17, 11. Ryder Alvis (E) 7:30.32, 12. Noah Chism (SS) 7:33.13, 13. Landyn Gaines (SS) 7:35.16, 14. Leonard Fannin (CD) 7:45.22, 15. Collin Camden (B) 7:49.86, 16. Charley Bates (SS) 7:50.69, 17. Jordan Murphy (SS) 7:51.09, 18. David Vaught (SS) 7:57.68, 19. Tanav Gudapati (B) 7:58.84, 20. Eli Wellman (SS) 8:06.33, 21. Jesse Cirillo (B) 8:11.68, 22. Beckett Bryan (SS) 8:13.14, 23. Clayton Hettinger (GS) 8:14.86, 24. Gerrit Hall (CD) 8:16.34, 25. Grady Gebhart (B) 8:22.06, 26. Cal Wainscott (SS) 8:23.22, 27. Madhu Gautam (B) 8:23.64, 28. Kolston Bratton (E) 8:24.55, 29. Silas Benton (SS) 8:24.85, 30. Aiden Elam (SS) 8:27.55, 31. DeAndre James (CD) 8:28.78, 32. Joe Huize (SS) 8:29.88, 33. Dade Seward (E) 8:37.16, 34. Connor Owens (B) 8:41.69, 35. Logan McDonald (SS) 8:41.69, 36. Leland Thompson (SS) 8:59.64, 37. Christian Pieper (B) 9:00.98, 38. Zane Jaques (CD) 9:01.38, 39. Phillip Kittrell (CD) 9:01.82, 40. Grayson Driskell (TFCA) 9:08.47, 41. Jayson Owens (SS) 9:09.77, 42. Cameron Harper (TFCA) 9:10.82, 43. Robert Driskell (SS) 9:26.55, 44. Jake Starkweather (SS) 9:28.40, 45. Van Staples (GS) 9:31.57, 46. Kamdyn Johnson (SS) 9:37.50, 47. Nate Webb (SS) 9:41.20, 48. Michael Fannin (CC) 9:41.25, 49. Lucas Morgan (B) 9:47.03, 50. William Gordley (GS) 9:47.33, 51. Jonah Camden (SS) 9:58.38, 52. Myles Begin (CD) 9:59.40, 53. Daniel Benton (SS) 10:01.61, 54. Jett Cossell (SS) 10:03.07, 55. Thomas Rexroat (SS) 10:06.62, 56. Aiden Harp (SS) 10:12.26, 57. Johnathon Cirillo (B) 10:23.01, 58. Colin Wilson (SS) 10:25.37, 59. Gavin Riley (SS) 10:38.78, 60. Jayden Camden (SS) 10:44.55, 61. Cam Crocker (SS) 10:47.25, 62. Lachlan Looney (SS) 10:59.23, 63. Richard Anderson (CD) 11:02.96, 64. Ty Gaines (SS) 11:26.25, 65. Vishal Paluri (B) 11:46.73, 66. Jackson May (CD) 12:22.96, 67. Abel Wainscott (SS) 13:03.28, 68. Julian Delambre (SS) 13:08.21, 69. Jason Looney (B) 13:31.77, 70. Colton Crocker (SS) 13:59.76, 71. Shaun May (CD) 15:31.56, 72. Budhil Valaboju (B) 17:38.00.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Second Street 26, 2. Bondurant 51, 3. Frankfort Christian 61, 4. Good Shepherd 99.
Individuals: 1. Abby Vaught (SS) 6:38.14, 2. Elizabeth Gilbert (TFCA) 7:10.90, 3. Ryan Driskell (SS) 7:37.25, 4. Anna Cirillo (B) 7:53.24, 5. Evie Cossell (SS) 8:07.82, 6. Dakota Bryant-Perez (B) 8:09.47, 7. Lili Cirillo (B) 8:10.50, 8. Emma Varble (SS) 8:16.60, 9. Emery Mitchell (SS) 8:17.58, 10. Kiarah Harvey (B) 8:18.29, 11. Sadie Sharp (TFCA) 8:36.46, 12. Gianna Gannone (SS) 8:39.23, 13. Lauren Baker (GS) 8:47.68, 14. Kendall McClain (E) 8:58.96, 15. Addison Harp (SS) 9:00.48, 16. Lyvia McCutchen (SS) 9:07.83, 17. Rosie Landers (TFCA) 9:08.24, 18. Avery Hendrix (TFCA) 9:09.27, 19. Dolly Frost (SS) 9:18.18, 20. Hailey Hughes (E) 9:28.97, 21. Amelia Sharp (TFCA) 9:29.62, 22. Braelynn Stapp (CD) 9:41.11, 23. Alana Sanders (SS) 9:44.87, 24. Ryann Landers (TFCA) 9:46.78, 25. Raenyia Robinson (SS) 9:48.87, 26. Addison Welsh (E) 9:56.33, 27. Angeleen Amoah (E) 9:58.43, 28. Madeline Uebel (TFCA) 10:08.88, 29. Kendall Baker (GS) 10:27.16, 30. Eleanor Gordley (GS) 10:32.06, 31. Ruby Harris (GS) 10:36.25, 32. Ember Rodgers (SS) 10:39.46, 33. Lucy Redmon (SS) 10:40.34, 34. Elie Sanders (GS) 10:44.01, 35. Oakley Bullock (TFCA) 10:55.67, 36. Renaee McKeehan (B) 10:56.40, 37. Kylie Gross (SS) 11:28.61, 38. Brayleigh Nolan (SS) 11:35.52, 39. Lucy Gebhart (B) 11:49.04, 40. Ella Simpson (SS) 12:11.24, 41. Alex McDonald (SS) 12:31.69, 42. Felicity Thompson (SS) 12:57.29, 43. Lorelei Howell (SS) 13:03.23, 44. Clare Fox (GS) 13:22.69, 45. Karis Benton (SS) 13:35.11, 46. Nora Varble (SS) 14:32.23.