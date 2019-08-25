Western Hills’ Griffin Staude won the St. Xavier Tiger Run cross country meet Saturday at Champions Park in Louisville, setting a school record with his time of 15 minutes, 50.24 seconds.
The previous record was 15:57.80 set by Jason Renfrow.
The WHHS girls team had two runners earn medals — Emma Campbell, who finished 15th in 20:13.24, and Jett Bradley, who was 23rd in 20:34.77.
Franklin County’s girls had the best team finish for the local squads, placing 12th. The Lady Flyers were led Makena Gillion, who was 28th in 20:52.15. Western Hills was 14th.
On the boys side, WHHS was 20th, and the Flyers were 31st.
Here are the results for the local teams.
Varsity, 5,000 meters
BOYS: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 15:50.24, 130. Nikhil Akula (WH) 18:24.24, 152. Luke Staude (WH) 18:50.87, 166. Nathaniel Lawrence (FC) 19:09.89, 177. Josh Downey (WH) 19:20.60, 195. Sahil Shaik (WH) 19:44.78, 201. Jon Michael Eades (WH) 19:50.25, 206. Zac Cox (FC) 19:51.61, 209. Leeland Fern (FC) 19:56.84, 212. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 20:01.84, 236. Venish Patel (FC) 20:37.90, 246. Conner Gormley (FC) 20:54.22, 250. Jacob Kendall (FC) 21:03.95, 280. Matthias Jones (WH) 24:04.37, 284. Brigham Boone (FC) 24:53.10.
GIRLS: 15. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:13.24, 23. Jett Bradley (WH) 20:34.77, 28. Makena Gillion (FC) 20:52.15, 39. Molly Stigers (FC) 21:11.19, 75. Kiera Carlee (FC) 22:14.4, 107. Holland Riddell (WH) 23:25.34, 118. Riley Gillis (FC) 23:48.80, 119. Elizabeth Valladares-Valles (FC) 23:50.45, 144. Emily Harrod (WH) 24:38.27, 169. Allison Harrod (WH) 25:45.68, 173. Eliza Boone (FC) 25:51.46, 177. Sara Jones (WH) 25:54.29, 185. Harper Heffley (WH) 26:05.63, 219. Abbagail Grimes (FC) 29:17.81.
JV, 5,000 meters
BOYS: 144. Conner Hill (WH) 21:20.81, 204. Marcus Negron (WH) 23:08.92, 207. Kobe Staude (WH) 23:21.23.