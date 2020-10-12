Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ Griffin Staude finished third at the Haunted Woods Classic cross country meet Saturday in Buckner.

Staude finished the 5,000-meter boys varsity race in 16 minutes, 32.40 seconds.

WHHS’ Emma Campbell was 38th and Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber was 54th in the girls varsity race, also 5,000 meters.

Campbell ran the race in 20:50.10, and Barber posted a time of 21:10.70.

Western Hills’ girls finished 15th in the team standings, and FHS was 30th.

The Wolverines placed 16th in the boys team standings.

Here are the results for the local runners.

Boys

3. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:32.40, 70. Luke Staude (WH) 18:24.30, 75. Chase Sweger (FH) 18:30.00, 92. Jon Eades (WH) 18:48.90, 106. Josh Downey (WH) 19:04.20, 259. Matthias Jones (WH) 21:56.70.

Girls

38. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:50.10, 54. Kenzie Barber (FH) 21:10.70, 65. Jett Bradley (WH) 21:31.20, 140. Holland Riddell (WH) 23:09.40, 190. Emily Harrod (WH) 24:12.40, 232. Harper Heffley (WH) 25:10.90, 256. Sara Jones (WH) 25:57.10, 265. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 26:04.40, 267. Cate Looney (FH) 26:05.10, 270. Emily Miklavcic (FH) 26:13.60, 327. Helen Hall Abney (FH) 29:24.80, 329. Maddie Starkey (FH) 29:28.00.

