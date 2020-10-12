Western Hills’ Griffin Staude finished third at the Haunted Woods Classic cross country meet Saturday in Buckner.
Staude finished the 5,000-meter boys varsity race in 16 minutes, 32.40 seconds.
WHHS’ Emma Campbell was 38th and Frankfort’s Kenzie Barber was 54th in the girls varsity race, also 5,000 meters.
Campbell ran the race in 20:50.10, and Barber posted a time of 21:10.70.
Western Hills’ girls finished 15th in the team standings, and FHS was 30th.
The Wolverines placed 16th in the boys team standings.
Here are the results for the local runners.
Boys
3. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:32.40, 70. Luke Staude (WH) 18:24.30, 75. Chase Sweger (FH) 18:30.00, 92. Jon Eades (WH) 18:48.90, 106. Josh Downey (WH) 19:04.20, 259. Matthias Jones (WH) 21:56.70.
Girls
38. Emma Campbell (WH) 20:50.10, 54. Kenzie Barber (FH) 21:10.70, 65. Jett Bradley (WH) 21:31.20, 140. Holland Riddell (WH) 23:09.40, 190. Emily Harrod (WH) 24:12.40, 232. Harper Heffley (WH) 25:10.90, 256. Sara Jones (WH) 25:57.10, 265. Ridhi Penmecha (WH) 26:04.40, 267. Cate Looney (FH) 26:05.10, 270. Emily Miklavcic (FH) 26:13.60, 327. Helen Hall Abney (FH) 29:24.80, 329. Maddie Starkey (FH) 29:28.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.