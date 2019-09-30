Western Hills’ Griffin Staude won the boys varsity race at the Berea Invitational cross country meet Saturday.
Staude covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 40.75 seconds.
WHHS’ Jett Bradley was second in the girls varsity race in 21:21.22, and teammate Emma Campbell was fourth in 21:49.53.
Western Hills’ teams took second in both races.
Second Street won the girls middle school team title as Emme Moore and Kenzie Barber finished first and second, respectively.
WHHS won the boys reserved team title with Matthias Jones, Kobe Staude and Conner Hil finishing third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
VARSITY, 5,000 METERS
Girls: 2. Jett Bradley (WH) 21:21.22, 4. Emma Campbell (WH) 21:49.53, 11. Holland Riddell (WH) 23:00.94, 25. Emily Harrod (WH) 24:47.28, 49. Allison Harrod (WH) 27:20.44, 57. Harper Heffley (WH) 28:13.38, 59. Samantha Wallin (FH) 28:21.50, 60. Sara Jones (WH) 28:27.88, 78. Claire Moore (FH) 34:01.97, 84. Ella McCutchen (FH) 36:27.06.
Boys: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 16:40.75, 16. Nikhil Akula (WH) 19:15.41, 18. Chase Sweger (FH) 19:20.50, 22. Luke Staude (WH) 19:33.15, 27. Sahil Shaik (WH) 19:40.84, 28. Jon Eades (WH) 19:44.84, 51. Preston Barber (FH) 21:11.15, 52. Caleb VanEste (FH) 21:11.52, 72. Ethan Vermillion (FH) 22:15.00, 75. McLain Barber (FH) 22:26.02, 81. Joshua Downey (WH) 22:52.62.
RESERVE, 5,000 METERS
Boys: 3. Matthias Jones (WH) 21:25.47, 4. Kobe Staude (WH) 21:29.91, 5. Conner Hill (WH) 22:14.53, 8. Marcus Negron (WH) 22:26.66, 12. Brenden Bass (WH) 22:48.78.
MIDDLE SCHOOL, 3,000 METERS
Girls: 1. Emme Moore (SS) 12:46.50, 2. Kenzie Barber (SS) 12:53.84, 12. Julie-Anne Monroe (SS) 15:12.25, 13. Emily Miklavcic (SS) 15:13.52, 23. Cate Looney (SS) 16:31.59, 41. Hadley Schoolfield (SS) 20:29.91, 45. Faith Wright (SS) 22:51.66.
Boys: 8. Houston Hancock (SS) 12:41.25, 23. Luke Stivers (SS) 13:51.75, 29. Isaiah Whitis (SS) 14:26.50, 35. Hagan Schoolfield (SS) 14:55.44, 51. Maxwell Jones (SS) 16:49.15.
ELEMENTARY, 1,600 METERS
Girls: 4. Abby Vaught (SS) 7:23.15, 64. Lyvia McCutchen (SS) 9:528.28.
Boys: 58. Silas Benton (SS) 8:36.66.