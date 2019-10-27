102819.XC-WHGStaude_ly.JPG
Western Hills junior Griffin Staude nears the finish line at the Class 2A Region 4 cross country meet Saturday in Paris. Staude won the race in 15:53.74 for his second straight regional title. (Linda Younkin)

Western Hills junior Griffin Staude captured his second straight regional title Saturday, winning the boys Class 2A Region 4 cross country race in Paris with a time of 15:53.74.

WHHS finished third as a team to qualify for the state meet. 

On the girls side, Franklin County finished fourth in the team standings to earn a berth to the state meet. The Lady Flyers were led by Makena Gillion, who was sixth with a time of 19:08.57.

Qualifying as individuals were WHHS' Emma Campbell, Jett Bradley, Holland Riddell and Emily Harrod, and FCHS' Leeland Fern.

The state meet will be Saturday at the Kentucky Horse Park.

