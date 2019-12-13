After one quarter Friday, the Frankfort and Western Hills boys basketball teams were tied 11-11.
By halftime, WHHS led 24-15, and the Wolverines stayed in control the rest of the way, winning 54-41 at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
“Any time they made a run, we responded,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “Any time they had a four-point run or scored six straight points, we’d come down and get a basket.
“I’m real proud of them. The most important thing is we’re 1-0 in the district.”
Frankfort was held to four points in the second quarter and trailed 24-15 at halftime.
The Panthers scored the first five points of the third quarter to cut WHHS’ lead to four, 24-20, but a layup by D.J. Outlaw and a 3-pointer by Zach Semones put WHHS ahead 29-20 and started a 13-2 run that gave the Wolverines a 37-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“Western Hills played to win,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “They were more aggressive and had the intensity necessary to win a varsity basketball game.
“We have to learn how to execute on the offensive side of the ball. We have to value each possession, and we can’t have as many unforced errors.”
The Panthers opened the fourth with a 10-2 run, pulling within six points, but Semones hit back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer, that put the Wolverines up 44-33 with 3:28 remaining.
Frankfort didn’t get close than nine points the rest of the way.
“This group is still learning how to win,” Cody said. ”We played like we were behind a couple of times, but Zach was huge. He hit some big shots and some of them came from driving and kicking. Popi (Rafael Ruiz) did a good job with that.
“D.J. was huge tonight. I don’t know how many points he scored, but he was big on the defensive end.”
Semones finished with 29 points, and Ruiz had 10.
Frankfort was led by Chaz Austin with 12 points.
“I’m proud of the fact we cut the lead to five a couple of times,” O’Bryan said, “but they executed down the stretch and we didn’t.”
Frankfort’s game at the Hoosier Gym in Indiana scheduled for today has been canceled, and the Panthers (3-3) play again Monday at Barbourville.
WHHS (2-3) plays Rockcastle County today at Sayre in the Jim Lankster Classic.
FRANKFORT (41) — Charlie Ellis 7, Chaz Austin 12, Will O’Bryan 7, Jackson Twombly 9, Nate O’Bryan 2, Ronnie Moore 2, Delano Craig 2.
WESTERN HILLS (54) — Noah Smith 2, Rafael Ruiz 10, D.J. Outlaw 6, Zach Semones 29, Walter Campbell 3, Eric Gabbard 4.