Western Hills' Karington Briscoe (9) pulls into second base as Great Crossing's Brooke Miller looks to make the tag during Wednesday's 41st District tournament championship game at WHHS. Great Crossing won 13-3. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Named to the 41st District all-tournament team, from left, are Caroline Miklavcic and Sadie Dungan of Frankfort, Avery Lofton and Riley Dawson of Franklin County, Addie Watson, Lauren McGaughey and Emma Tinsley of Western Hills, and Delani Sullivan, Camryn Lookadoo, Bianca Ward and MVP Layne Ogle. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ softball team took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but top-seeded Great Crossing came back for a 13-3 win Wednesday in the 41st District tournament championship game at WHHS.
Both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament, which will begin Monday. The tournament draw will be Friday at noon.
Great Crossing (18-14) defeated WHHS three times this season, the first time by getting a large early lead and the second time scoring eight runs in the seventh inning for a 12-0 win.
On Wednesday, the Warhawks scored a run in the first inning, but Western Hills rallied in the top of the second inning with three runs for a 3-1 lead.
“One thing we hadn’t done in the past in our games with them is hit the ball hard against their pitcher early,” WHHS coach Brian Redmon said. “There were a couple of moments there I thought we might break the game open, but we didn’t get that big hit.
"They continued to do what they do, and that put pressure on teams with their offense.”
The Lady Wolverines (23-7) took their lead in the second inning with a double by Keeli Lightfoot, singles from Karington Briscoe, Kinsley Redmon and Emma Tinsley and two Great Crossing errors.
Great Crossing got a run back in the bottom of the second inning, scored twice in the third for a 4-3 lead and broke the game open with five runs in the fourth.
Three more runs in the fifth inning and a single run in the sixth ended the game on the mercy rule.
“I’m proud of the way we competed,” Redmon said. “The score doesn’t indicate it, but I thought we played hard, and we’ll play again on Monday. I’m proud of our two seniors (Lightfoot and Sierra Weber) for the leadership they’ve given us. It’s been good for us.”
Briscoe singled twice for WHHS, Lightfoot hit a double and Tinsley, Weber and Redmon each had a base hit.
Addie Watson was Western Hills’ starting pitcher and Alli Jones finished the game in relief.
The Warhawks’ offense was led by Bianca Ward with a three-run home run and two singles and Delani Sullivan with three singles.
Layne Ogle pitched a complete game for Great Crossing.
Named to the all-tournament team were Western Hills’ Watson, Lauren McGaughey and Tinsley, Franklin County’s Avery Lofton and Riley Dawson, Frankfort’s Caroline Miklavcic and Sadie Dungan, and Great Crossing’s Sullivan, Camryn Lookadoo, Ward and MVP Ogle.
