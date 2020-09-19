Western Hills’ Jason Rogers knew what the Wolverine football team was in for Friday against Frankfort.
“I expected it to be a dogfight,” said Rogers, who scored three touchdowns in WHHS’ 28-26 win at Sower Field.
“I always love this matchup. We know each other, and there’s some jawing going back and forth, but at the end, it’s all family because we know each other.”
The Wolverines (2-0) never trailed in Friday’s game, but the outcome wasn’t decided until the final play of the game.
“We knew it was going to tough,” WHHS coach Don Miller said. “They played Shelby County last week and were right in it, so we knew it was going to be tough.”
The game had one tie, at 8-8 midway through the second quarter, but Western Hills led by six or eight points most of the game.
That changed in the fourth quarter, when the Panthers pulled within two points, 22-20, with 5:08 left in the game on an 11-yard touchdown run by Charlie Ellis. The conversion attempt failed, leaving Western Hills with a two-point advantage.
The Wolverines responded with a touchdown 12 seconds later, when Jeffery Parker ran 65 yards for the score and a 28-20 lead.
With 27 seconds left in the game, a pass from FHS quarterback Sam Davis was tipped by two defenders and landed in Ellis’ hands. The pass play covered 49 yards and went for a touchdown, making the score 28-26.
The Panthers didn’t score on their conversion attempt, but they did recover the onside kick, giving them one more chance.
Three straight incomplete passes, the last one thrown with just two seconds left, sealed the win for Western Hills.
“I think the biggest thing is the fight we had,” Miller said. “It didn’t matter what the score was, we didn’t give up.”
Rogers scored from 4 yards out midway through the first quarter, and Jeffery Parker ran for the conversion and an 8-0 lead.
Frankfort tied the game on a 2-yard run by Azeno Williams and a conversion run by Charlie Ellis with 7:31 left in the half.
WHHS led 14-8 at halftime after Rogers had a scoop and score from 43 yards out, and the Wolverines extended their lead to 22-8 on a 43-yard run by Rogers early in the third quarter and a conversion run by Dylan Engler.
Williams had an 8-yard touchdown run with 5:43 left in the third quarter, making the score 22-14 heading into the final period.
“I’m 1,000% disappointed,” FHS coach Craig Foley said. “The kids had a good game plan, but there was a lack of execution. Adversity hit, and we aren’t mentally tough yet. Instead of doing what we told them to do, they did what they wanted to do.
“I hate being the guy putting it on the kids. We need to coach them up, but we can’t get on the field and do it for them. We did some good things, but then adversity hit, and Hills is more mature than us.”
Foley was pleased with the play of two seniors, Caleb Hockensmith and Laurence Allen.
“Caleb Hockensmith had a couple of big catches, and Laurence Allen stepped up,” he said. “We have him a very limited time because he plays soccer, but he can be a good football player.”
Friday was Senior Night for FHS. Seniors recognized before the game were Allen, Hockensmith, Ellis, Cameron Brooks, Jyden Graham, Tayshaun Hamilton, Gabe Langley-Boaventura, Parks Pressley, Joshua Thompson and Elijah Walker.
Frankfort (0-2) will play at Woodford County Friday. The game was originally scheduled for Sower Field, but because Frankfort isn’t allowing fans at its games right now because of COVID-19, the game is being moved to Woodford and the two teams will split the gate.
Western Hills (2-0) will have Senior Night Friday when it plays its first game on its new turf field, hosting Pineville.
‘Miller told us one thing, that we’ve never started a season off 3-0,” Rogers said. “That’s our goal for next week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.