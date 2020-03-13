Logan Thomas, 17, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed with the swim and triathlon team at Transylvania University.
Thomas has lettered in both swimming and soccer at WHHS.
Parents: Brad and Renee Thomas
Plans to major in: business marketing
Selected school because: I love the feeling of a small school in a large city. I am excited for the small class size.
Letters earned: Swimming (8), soccer (5)
Events swam: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle
Honors earned: My senior year I placed eighth with a time of 27.38 in the 50 free and I placed fifth with a time of 1:00.18 in the 100 free.
Western Hills swim coach Kelly Caldwell on Logan Thomas: “I am really proud of the all the work she has put in and everything she has overcome. She will go on to do amazing things next year at Transy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.