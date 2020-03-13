Logan Thomas signing

Western Hills senior Logan Thomas, center, recently signed to the swim/triathlon team at Transylvania University. From left are her mother, Renee; brothers, Canyon and Carson, and father, Brad Thomas. (Photo submitted)

Logan Thomas, 17, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed with the swim and triathlon team at Transylvania University.

Thomas has lettered in both swimming and soccer at WHHS.

Parents: Brad and Renee Thomas

Plans to major in: business marketing

Selected school because: I love the feeling of a small school in a large city. I am excited for the small class size.

Letters earned: Swimming (8), soccer (5)

Events swam: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle

Honors earned: My senior year I placed eighth with a time of 27.38 in the 50 free and I placed fifth with a time of 1:00.18 in the 100 free.

Western Hills swim coach Kelly Caldwell on Logan Thomas: “I am really proud of the all the work she has put in and everything she has overcome. She will go on to do amazing things next year at Transy.”

