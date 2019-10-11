Next week is the final week of the regular season for volleyball, and it brings Western Hills coach Kristi Buffenmyer closer to retirement.
Buffenmyer announced prior to this season that it would be her last year of coaching, and WHHS plays its final home match Thursday against Woodford County.
Plans are for a celebration of Buffenmyer’s career at Thursday’s match.
The celebration will have a Parrothead theme, and fans attending the match are encouraged to wear Hawaiian-style shirts and apparel.
The junior varsity match will be at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7:30 p.m.
Between matches, presentations will be made to Buffenmyer, who recorded the 375th win of her coaching career earlier this week.
There will be a reception after the varsity match.
Former WHHS volleyball players are encouraged to attend, along with the parents of former players.
Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students.