Western Hills’ track and field teams captured the North Central Kentucky Track Championships Tuesday at Henry County.
The Wolverines won the boys team title with 178 points, and Kentucky Country Day was second with 109 points. Frankfort finished seventh with 40 points.
The WHHS girls team posted 113.50 points to win the meet, finishing 6.5 points ahead of runner-up Grant County. FHS placed fifth with 75 points.
Western Hills’ Maddie Muller won three events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes and long jump, and Frankfort’s Chase Sweger won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
Other local winners were FHS’ Thiago Pires in the 100, and WHHS’ James Rhody in the 300 hurdles, Emma Campbell in the 800, Jon Eades in the 3,200, Taylor Childers in the shot put, Aiden Carter in the triple jump, Navi Starks in the high jump and the boys 4x800 relay team of Matthias Jones, Steven Meyer, Eades and Nathan Goodpaster.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Matthias Jones, Steven Meyer, Jon Eades, Nathan Goodpaster) 9:28.47.
110-meter high hurdles: 2. James Rhody (WH) 22.38, 3. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 30.91.
100-meter dash: 1. Thiago Pires (FH) 11.85, 3. Tyler Withers (WH) 12.02, 6. Garrison Graves (WH) 12.59, 11. Benjamin Schrader (FH) 13.54.
4x200-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Garrison Graves, James Rhody, Aiden Carter, Jordan Stokley) 1:47.28.
1,600-meter run: 1. Chase Sweger (FH) 4:47.11, 3. Jon Eades (WH) 4:54.97, 5. Matthias Jones (WH) 5:18.71.
4x100-meter relay: 5. WHHS (Clay Campbell, Taylor Childers, Jordan Bell, Jacob Fields) 58.76.
400-meter dash: 4. Thiago Pires (FH) 56.20, 5. Navi Starks (WH) 56.41, 10. Benjamin Schrader (FH) 1:02.56, 11. Garrison Graves (WH) 1:02.76.
300-meter hurdles: 1. James Rhody (WH) 52.53, 5. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 1:09.41.
800-meter run: 1. Chase Sweger (FH) 2:05.16, 2. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:14.23, 5. Greg Meyer (WH) 2:21.45.
200-meter dash: 2. Tyler Withers (WH) 24.50, 7. Garrison Graves (WH) 26.51.
3,200-meter run: 1. Jon Eades (WH) 10:30.58, 4. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:18.76.
4x400-meter relay: 2. WHHS (Nathan Goodpaster, Jon Eades, Steven Meyer, Matthias Jones) 4:03.54.
Shot put: 1. Taylor Childers (WH) 41-05.50, 3. Jacob Fields (WH) 36-04, 7. Vance Mueller (FH) 29-10.
Discus throw: 2. Taylor Childers (WH) 104-09, 5. Jacob Fields (WH) 89-10, 6. Vance Mueller (FH) 89-02.
Long jump: 2. Aiden Carter (WH) 17-01.50, 7. Tyler Withers (WH) 15-09.
Triple jump: 1. Aiden Carter (WH) 39-00, 4. Tyler Withers (WH) 36-02.
High jump: 1. Navi Starks (WH) 5-06.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Caroline Armstrong, Maddy Floyd, Holland Riddell, Samantha Ramsey) 14:08.14.
100-meter hurdles: 4. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 22.13.
100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.98, 2. Katie Norman (FH) 13.38, 6. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 14.48.
4x200-meter relay: 5. WHHS (Leandra Vera, Caroline Armstrong, Maddy Floyd, Samantha Ramsey) 2:28.82.
1,600-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:49.54, 6. Kenzie Barber (FH) 6:07.08, 7. Emme Moore (FH) 6:12.37.
4x100-meter relay: 5. FHS (Rheanna Murphy, Claire Moore, Emani Jones, Katie Norman) 1:07.53, 6. WHHS (Samantha Ramsey, Maddy Floyd, Leandra Vera, Mackinley Sharp) 1:09.11.
400-meter dash: 3. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:08.94.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Katie Norman (FH) 51.91, 4. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 1:06.10.
800-meter run: 1. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:27.25, 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:40.84, 6. Claire Moore (FH) 2:5314.
200-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 26.76, 2. Katie Norman (FH) 28.19, 7. Colleen Shaffer (WH) 32.31.
3,200-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 13:16.87.
4x400-meter relay: 2. WHHS (Emma Campbell, Mackinley Sharp, Maddie Muller, Sarah Lodmell) 5:05.79.
Shot put: 2. Amayah Robinson (FH) 30-08, 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 29-10.50, 7. Rory Shields (WH) 17-07, 8. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 17-06.50.
Discus throw: 3. Amayah Robinson (FH) 78-03, 4. Rheanna Murphy (FH) 65-06, 6. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 50-10, 7. Rory Shields (WH) 48-07.
Long jump: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 15-02.50, 6. Isabella Johnson (FH) 12-02.25.
High jump: 4. Mackinley Sharp (WH) 3-10, 6. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 3-10.
