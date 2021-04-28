Western Hills’ boys and girls track teams both placed fourth at the Mercer County all-comers meet Tuesday, and the Frankfort girls team was fifth.

WHHS’ Griffin Staude and Sara Jones won the 3,200-meter runs, and also finishing first for Western Hills were the boys 4x800-meter relay and the girls 4x100-meter relay.

Running on the 4x800 team were Staude, Matthias Jones, Joshua Downey and Jon Eades, and running on the 4x100 team were Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller and Shaelynn Hockensmith.

Frankfort’s top finishers were Katie Norman, second in the 300-meter hurdles, and Amyah Robinson, second in the shot put.

Here are the complete results for the local competitors.

GIRLS

100-meter hurdles: 6. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 20.86.

100-meter dash: 2. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.79, 3. Katie Norman (FH) 13.54, 14. CC Barnett (FH) 16.40.

1,600-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:28.31, 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 6:03.40.

4x100-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller, Shaelynn Hockensmith) 53.60, 5. FHS (Alizay Peyton, Claire Moore, Jamya Chenault, Katie Norman) 59.43.

400-meter dash: 3. Emma Campbell (WH) 1:05.84, 12. Claire Moore (FH) 1:15.83.

300-meter hurdles: 2. Katie Norman (FH) 52.01, 6. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 57.55.

800-meter run: 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:40.77, 10. Allison Harrod (WH) 2:53.12, 13. Sara Jones (WH) 2:58.38, 17. Claire Moore (FH) 3:04.17.

200-meter dash: 15. CC Barnett (FH) 35.96.

3,200-meter run: 1. Sara Jones (WH) 16:24.00.

4x400-meter relay: 2. WHHS (Carson Graves, Emma Campbell, Maddie Muller, Emily Harrod) 4:16.17.

Shot put: 2. Amyah Robinson (FH) 30-08, 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 30-03, 7. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 22-04.50, 11. Amaya Perry (FH) 20-00.50, 16. Rory Shields (WH) 17-06.50.

Discus throw: 5. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 71-02, 6. Amyah Robinson (FH) 67-07, 11. Jamya Chenault (FH) 49-07, 13. Amaya Perry (FH) 46-10, 14. Rory Shields (WH) 46-02.

Long jump: 6. Katie Norman (FH) 12-09.50, 8. Isabella Johnson (FH) 11-07.50, 13. Alizay Peyton (FH) 10-07.50.

Triple jump: 4. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 30-01.50.

BOYS

4x800-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Griffin Staude, Matthias Jones, Joshua Downey, Jon Eades) 8:59.41.

100-meter dash: 13. Meechi Britt (WH) 12.35, 18. Jeffery Parker (WH) 12.55, 19. Jaden Youngblood (WH) 12.56, 22. Grant Parsley (WH) 13.13, 24. Morgan Hammond (WH) 15.22.

1,600-meter run: 5. Jon Eades (WH) 5:23.88, 6. Luke Staude (WH) 5:35.28, 11. Brenden Bass (WH) 5:41.83, 12. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 5:53.19, 17. Steven Myers (WH) 6:08.16, 21. Gaven Rucker (WH) 6:41.53.

4x100-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Dillon Withers, Tyler Withers, Jaden Youngblood, Meechi Britt) 47:36.

400-meter dash: 4. Joshua Downey (WH) 55.41, 10. Matthias Jones (WH) 57.62, 14. Jeffery Parker (WH) 58.41, 24. Gaven Rucker (WH) 1:10.32.

800-meter run: 7. Jon Eades (WH) 2:26.20, 12. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 2:32.53.

200-meter dash: 7. Meechi Britt (WH) 25.21, 22. Morgan Hammond (WH) 30.40.

3,200-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 9:44.56, 5. Luke Staude (WH) 12:19.14, 7. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:35.07.

4x400-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Joshua Downey, Matthias Jones, Grant Parsley, Griffin Staude) 3:45.53.

Shot put: 6. Taylor Childers (WH) 37-01, 7. Jacob Fields (WH) 35-10, 9. James Hixon (WH) 33-10.25, 17. Clay Campbell (WH) 25-00.

Discus throw: 2. James Dixon (WH) 119-03, 7. Taylor Childers (WH) 104-02, 13. Jacob Fields (WH) 79-02, 18. Clay Campbell (WH) 68-07.

Long jump: 5. Jeffery Parker (WH) 18-04.50, 11. Dillon Withers (WH) 17-01.50, 15. Navier Starks (WH) 15-10, 17. Aiden Carter (WH) 14-11.50, 23. Morgan Hammond (WH) 10-09.50.

Triple jump: 7. Aiden Carter (WH) 36-06.

High jump: 7. Navier Starks (WH) 5-02, 8. Aiden Carter (WH) 5-00.

