Western Hills’ boys and girls track teams both placed fourth at the Mercer County all-comers meet Tuesday, and the Frankfort girls team was fifth.
WHHS’ Griffin Staude and Sara Jones won the 3,200-meter runs, and also finishing first for Western Hills were the boys 4x800-meter relay and the girls 4x100-meter relay.
Running on the 4x800 team were Staude, Matthias Jones, Joshua Downey and Jon Eades, and running on the 4x100 team were Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller and Shaelynn Hockensmith.
Frankfort’s top finishers were Katie Norman, second in the 300-meter hurdles, and Amyah Robinson, second in the shot put.
Here are the complete results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
100-meter hurdles: 6. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 20.86.
100-meter dash: 2. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.79, 3. Katie Norman (FH) 13.54, 14. CC Barnett (FH) 16.40.
1,600-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:28.31, 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 6:03.40.
4x100-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller, Shaelynn Hockensmith) 53.60, 5. FHS (Alizay Peyton, Claire Moore, Jamya Chenault, Katie Norman) 59.43.
400-meter dash: 3. Emma Campbell (WH) 1:05.84, 12. Claire Moore (FH) 1:15.83.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Katie Norman (FH) 52.01, 6. O’Mara Tolliver (WH) 57.55.
800-meter run: 3. Kenzie Barber (FH) 2:40.77, 10. Allison Harrod (WH) 2:53.12, 13. Sara Jones (WH) 2:58.38, 17. Claire Moore (FH) 3:04.17.
200-meter dash: 15. CC Barnett (FH) 35.96.
3,200-meter run: 1. Sara Jones (WH) 16:24.00.
4x400-meter relay: 2. WHHS (Carson Graves, Emma Campbell, Maddie Muller, Emily Harrod) 4:16.17.
Shot put: 2. Amyah Robinson (FH) 30-08, 3. Jamya Chenault (FH) 30-03, 7. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 22-04.50, 11. Amaya Perry (FH) 20-00.50, 16. Rory Shields (WH) 17-06.50.
Discus throw: 5. Leah Hibbitts (WH) 71-02, 6. Amyah Robinson (FH) 67-07, 11. Jamya Chenault (FH) 49-07, 13. Amaya Perry (FH) 46-10, 14. Rory Shields (WH) 46-02.
Long jump: 6. Katie Norman (FH) 12-09.50, 8. Isabella Johnson (FH) 11-07.50, 13. Alizay Peyton (FH) 10-07.50.
Triple jump: 4. Shaelynn Hockensmith (WH) 30-01.50.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Griffin Staude, Matthias Jones, Joshua Downey, Jon Eades) 8:59.41.
100-meter dash: 13. Meechi Britt (WH) 12.35, 18. Jeffery Parker (WH) 12.55, 19. Jaden Youngblood (WH) 12.56, 22. Grant Parsley (WH) 13.13, 24. Morgan Hammond (WH) 15.22.
1,600-meter run: 5. Jon Eades (WH) 5:23.88, 6. Luke Staude (WH) 5:35.28, 11. Brenden Bass (WH) 5:41.83, 12. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 5:53.19, 17. Steven Myers (WH) 6:08.16, 21. Gaven Rucker (WH) 6:41.53.
4x100-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Dillon Withers, Tyler Withers, Jaden Youngblood, Meechi Britt) 47:36.
400-meter dash: 4. Joshua Downey (WH) 55.41, 10. Matthias Jones (WH) 57.62, 14. Jeffery Parker (WH) 58.41, 24. Gaven Rucker (WH) 1:10.32.
800-meter run: 7. Jon Eades (WH) 2:26.20, 12. Nathan Goodpaster (WH) 2:32.53.
200-meter dash: 7. Meechi Britt (WH) 25.21, 22. Morgan Hammond (WH) 30.40.
3,200-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 9:44.56, 5. Luke Staude (WH) 12:19.14, 7. Brenden Bass (WH) 12:35.07.
4x400-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Joshua Downey, Matthias Jones, Grant Parsley, Griffin Staude) 3:45.53.
Shot put: 6. Taylor Childers (WH) 37-01, 7. Jacob Fields (WH) 35-10, 9. James Hixon (WH) 33-10.25, 17. Clay Campbell (WH) 25-00.
Discus throw: 2. James Dixon (WH) 119-03, 7. Taylor Childers (WH) 104-02, 13. Jacob Fields (WH) 79-02, 18. Clay Campbell (WH) 68-07.
Long jump: 5. Jeffery Parker (WH) 18-04.50, 11. Dillon Withers (WH) 17-01.50, 15. Navier Starks (WH) 15-10, 17. Aiden Carter (WH) 14-11.50, 23. Morgan Hammond (WH) 10-09.50.
Triple jump: 7. Aiden Carter (WH) 36-06.
High jump: 7. Navier Starks (WH) 5-02, 8. Aiden Carter (WH) 5-00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.